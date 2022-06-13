THESE 5 markets in Delhi to get world class development: Details inside

File photo

The Delhi government will redevelop five markets in the national capital to make them 'world class', Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

He said this is in accordance with the announcement in Delhi government's Rozgar Budget 2022-23 to create more job avenues.

The markets which will get a mega makeover are - Kamla Nagar, Khari Baoli, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Kirti Nagar.

"We have finalised the names of five markets to be redeveloped in the first phase. We have also listed out their USPs," the chief minister said.

"Kamla Nagar, for instance, is a youth hangout zone, Khari Baoli is known for the best spices, Lajpat Nagar is a one-stop destination for wedding shopping, Sarojini Nagar is known for its street fashion while Kirti Nagar is a popular furniture and household decor market," Kejriwal said, listing the markets chosen.

Design competition

Delhi CM added that there will be a design competition to finalise the redevelopment plan and these markets will be redeveloped on the basis of the best designs.

"The next step would be a design competition in which the country's best designers and architects will participate. We will announce this design competition in the next six weeks. These markets will be redeveloped on the basis of best designs from the competition," Kejriwal said.

However, he did not divulge the details and modalities of the competition.

The chief minister said the redevelopment will not only enhance footfall and business at these markets but will also help in generating employment. He also said that in the redevelopment plan, roads of markets will be strengthened, sewer lines and water lines will be streamlined along with beautification of the markets.

According to the Delhi government, Rs 100 crore has been allocated for the programme in the 2022-23 financial year and it is estimated that 1.5 lakh job opportunities would be created through the initiative.

The government aims to redesign, decongest and redevelop the selected markets to create job opportunities by stimulating business activities there.

(With inputs from PTI)