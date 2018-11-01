44 teams to keep a check on rising air pollution in National Capital

As the national capital battles alarmingly dangerous pollution levels, about 44 joint teams from various agencies were deployed from Thursday to combat air pollution here, the Delhi government said. The overall air quality crossing 400 mark on Tuesday, the air quality recovered marginally, getting into very poor category with an AQI of 358 according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The teams have been mandated to take strict punitive action against violators responsible for sources of air pollution, the government said in a statement.

On Tuesday, The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 401, falling in the 'severe' category, the highest this season, Central Pollution Control Board officials said.

Meanwhile, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the coming days could see a sharp deterioration in air quality in Delhi-NCR. This is because there is a western disturbance system in the north of India which is bringing moisture, and a cyclonic system on the eastern side which is suppressing winds. Besides this, there is increased burning of paddy straw in Punjab and Haryana, as is evident in images released by the NASA in US; the direction of the wind is now from the northwest. All this, combined with Delhi-NCR's own pollution sources, could lead to a spike in pollution in the coming 10 days.

However, there are also indications that the weather system may improve.

STEPS TAKEN

All industries using coal and biomass as fuel will stop functioning in Delhi and other NCR districts from November 4-10. Industries that use natural gas as fuel can continue to operate. The order does not apply to power plants in NCR (except Badarpur) and waste to energy plants.