The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi saw average delays of 21 minutes for flight arrivals and 61 minutes for departures, according to data from the tracker FlightRadar. Several airlines have told passengers to check the latest status of their flights before heading to the airport.

At least four people have died after a roof collapse incident due to heavy rainfall in Delhi and parts of the national capital region (NCR) on Friday morning. A woman and her three children were killed after gusty winds led to a tree falling into their room in southwestern Delhi's Dwarka area. The harsh weather has also caused delays for over 100 flights and more than a dozen trains.

Airlines issue advisory



Between 15 to 20 trains were also reportedly delayed after trees fell on wires because of the strong winds, affecting rail operations in the Delhi division.

Waterlogging in key areas



Waterlogging has been reported in several key regions of Delhi -- including Dwarka, Khanpur, South Extension Ring Road, Minto Road, Lajpat Nagar, and Moti Bagh -- leading to disruptions in traffic across the city.



In a span of just three hours on Friday, the Safdarjung weather station, which is the city's main observatory, recorded 77 mm of rainfall.

Heavy rain expected to continue



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "yellow" alert for Delhi until Saturday, meaning heavy rain, thunderstorms, and powerful winds will likely continue.

The change in weather has come as a relief for some people as high temperatures had become the norm in the capital, with the weather office forecasting above-normal temperatures for most parts of India this month.