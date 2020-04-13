39 health workers quarantined in Delhi hospital after two heart patients test positive for COVID-19

Delhi: At least 39 health workers in Saket's Max hospital have been quarantined after two heart patients who were admitted there tested positive for coronavirus.

All the workers will be tested for the COVID-19 virus on Tuesday.

Three health workers who were working at the hospital have already tested positive for the virus, including one doctor, a nurse, and one support staff.

These three along excluding the 39 who will be tested.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has implemented odd-even rules in the wholesale markets in which traders will sell vegetables on alternate days, said Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai. Gopal Rai said. He also informed that vegetables will be sold from 6 am to 11 am, while fruits will be sold from 2 pm to 6 pm in all wholesale markets.

The decision was taken as people were seen flouting lockdown rules and not practising social distancing in the markets, as several people used to come together to buy vegetables.

So far, 1205 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the national capital, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 24 people have died of the virus till now.

On Wednesday, the Delhi government announced that containment exercise will be carried out in COVID-19 hotspots adding that the areas will be completely sealed and essential services will be delivered to the residents' doorsteps.