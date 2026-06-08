FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
CJP Protest: Prakash Raj Backs CJP Protest Demanding Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation

CJP Protest: Prakash Raj Backs CJP Protest Demanding Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation

'Don't expect the world from him': Sourav Ganguly issues caution over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hype ahead of India debut

Sourav Ganguly issues caution over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hype ahead of India debu

Telangana News: CM Reddy Defends HYDRAA, Says ‘I Demolished Like Anything’; Draws Israel Comparison

Telangana News: CM Reddy Defends HYDRAA, Says ‘I Demolished Like Anything’; Draws Israel Comparison

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket

Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket

How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government? Details here

How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government?

Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan, 90s' superstar looks visibly broken at producer's last rites

Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan

HomeDelhi

DELHI

3 Air India planes damaged by ground equipment during storm at Delhi airport

A sudden storm at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport led to damage to three aircraft of Air India after they were reportedly hit by ground handling equipment.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 08, 2026, 12:18 AM IST

3 Air India planes damaged by ground equipment during storm at Delhi airport
Three Air India aircrafts got damaged when ground support equipment hit them due to sudden strong wind and rain. (AI-Generated)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi's weather on Sunday evening took a sudden turn with a sudden rainstorm hitting several parts of the national capital. This storm left three aircraft damaged when they were hit by ground support equipment due to strong winds. After this, all three aircraft, which were parked at Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi, were taken out of operation after the collision, said the operator. As per online reports, one of the damaged aircraft will be grounded for a few days for repair, whereas the other two are expected to fly by this week.

''There was no weather warning given for a storm. At 4,40 pm Sunday there were strong winds. A step ladder and a trestle, each of IndiGo Engineering and Aircraft India Engineering at T2 parking stands, moved from their positions and hit the three AI aircrafts,'' The Times of India reported, quoting airport sources.

''Repairs on one will take long, and others may resume flying soon,'' he added. It is also reported that no ATC warning was given about the sudden winds on Sunday evening.

As per a report by Deccan Herald, IndiGo said that the Air Traffic Control had issued no warning (to the airport operator or airlines) about any change in weather. On the other hand, Air India refused to comment on the incident. The report further states that along with three Air India planes, aircraft of other operators were also impacted due to the hostile weather conditions.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Malviya Nagar hotel fire tragedy: Death toll rises to 22 as foreign national dies during treatment
Delhi hotel fire: Death toll rises to 22 as foreigner dies during treatment
3 Air India planes damaged by ground equipment during storm at Delhi airport
3 Air India planes damaged by ground equipment during storm at Delhi airport
'Don't expect the world from him': Sourav Ganguly issues caution over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hype ahead of India debut
Sourav Ganguly issues caution over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hype ahead of India debu
Tunnel connecting Delhi and Noida airports? Govt, NHAI begin feasibility study for key project
Tunnel connecting Delhi, Noida airports? Govt begins study for project
'No connection with masses': Expelled TMC leader launches sharp attack on Abhishek Banerjee
Expelled TMC leader launches sharp attack on Abhishek Banerjee
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket
Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government? Details here
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government?
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan, 90s' superstar looks visibly broken at producer's last rites
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan
Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual journey set trends
Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, Bengaluru entrepreneur with freedom fighter roots, met superstar because of THIS person
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, has freedom fighter roots
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement