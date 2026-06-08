3 Air India planes damaged by ground equipment during storm at Delhi airport

A sudden storm at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport led to damage to three aircraft of Air India after they were reportedly hit by ground handling equipment.

Delhi's weather on Sunday evening took a sudden turn with a sudden rainstorm hitting several parts of the national capital. This storm left three aircraft damaged when they were hit by ground support equipment due to strong winds. After this, all three aircraft, which were parked at Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi, were taken out of operation after the collision, said the operator. As per online reports, one of the damaged aircraft will be grounded for a few days for repair, whereas the other two are expected to fly by this week.

''There was no weather warning given for a storm. At 4,40 pm Sunday there were strong winds. A step ladder and a trestle, each of IndiGo Engineering and Aircraft India Engineering at T2 parking stands, moved from their positions and hit the three AI aircrafts,'' The Times of India reported, quoting airport sources.

''Repairs on one will take long, and others may resume flying soon,'' he added. It is also reported that no ATC warning was given about the sudden winds on Sunday evening.

Ohh Dear!!!!



Aircraft hit at Delhi Airport



Three Air India aircraft damaged due to sudden winds at the airport moving ground support equipment that hit three stationary aircraft! The incident occurred at T2 parking stands. Aircraft now AOG.



Last thing an airline would… pic.twitter.com/fwJSb7TNOt — manisha singhal (@manishasinghal) June 7, 2026

As per a report by Deccan Herald, IndiGo said that the Air Traffic Control had issued no warning (to the airport operator or airlines) about any change in weather. On the other hand, Air India refused to comment on the incident. The report further states that along with three Air India planes, aircraft of other operators were also impacted due to the hostile weather conditions.