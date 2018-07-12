25 students fall ill after having mid-day meal in government school of Outer Delhi

The condition of the children is stated to be stable. Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam visited the children at the hospital, as well.

Around 25 students of a government school in Outer Delhi’s Narela fell sick after consuming mid-day meal. The students alleged that they found a lizard in the meal. The condition of the children is stated to be stable. Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam visited the children at the hospital, as well.

According to the police, a call was received in the afternoon about children complaining of stomach pain.“The children were rushed to Raja Harish Chandra hospital. A case against the supplier under sections 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) has been registered,” said a police official. Most of the children were later discharged after treatment.

Soon after the incident, the education department called a meeting of all midday meal suppliers in the Capital on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia conducted surprise inspections in two kitchens in the city on Monday where the meals were being prepared for distribution in schools and warned the workers of strict action if any irregularities were found.

“The education director has called a meeting of all mid-day meal suppliers tomorrow. I have directed that there should be regular monitoring of the kitchens where meals are prepared. If any of them is found not meeting the required standards, their contract will be cancelled,” Sisodia told media persons.

This is the second such incident within a week in Delhi. Two students of a government school had complained of stomach pain after they alleged a lizard was found in their mid-day meal in East Delhi’s Kalyanpuri area.

According to the police, two students of Delhi government’s Rajkiya Kanya Vidhalaya complained of pain in stomach after they had eaten the food.

