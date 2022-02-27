2 years of Delhi Riots: Scars remain fresh as families keep waiting for compensation – Timeline of events

It has been two years since violent riots in Delhi erupted, most prominently in the northeast region of the national capital, leading to unrest and heavy political turmoil across the nation. The violence during the Delhi riots left many families broken and the entire Delhi scarred.

According to the government data, as many as 53 people were killed during the Delhi riots while several were left heavily injured. Many families in Delhi face large-scale financial devastations after vicious arson attacks left localities destroyed. The heavy violence in Delhi reigned on for over 48 hours.

The aftermath of the Delhi violence led to the arrest of over 1800 people by the Delhi Police, with over 750 FIRs filed in the case. In the span of two years, the police have filed around 352 charge sheets, while the verdicts have come in 16 cases.

Here’s the timeline of events for the 2020 Delhi riots

The Delhi riots erupted in the northeast region of the national capital, where several incidents of arson, bloodshed, and property destructions were reported, killing over 50 people. The riots in Delhi went on from February 23 to February 29.

The riots took place in Delhi during the time of the anti-CAA and NRC protests. A group of protesters had begun a sit-in near the Jaffarabad metro station, blocking the roads. After some BJP supporters started a pro-CAA gathering, it was alleged that anti-CAA protestors had started hurling stones at the gathering.

After this, a brawl broke out between the two groups, leading to the destruction of vehicles and shops. The police on site dispersed the crown using their batons and tear gas. On the morning of February 24, another clash broke out between anti and pro-CAA groups, with several incidents of vicious violence being reported from North East Delhi.

The clash between the two groups went on for a total of 48 hours, after which security forces and barricading were deployed across the national capital. The riots turned into a religious brawl soon, where reports of Hindu and Muslim groups attacking each other emerged.

A total of 53 people were reported dead, out of which two-thirds were Muslims who were shot, slashed with repeated blows, or set on fire. Over a dozen Hindus, one policeman, and one intelligence officer were also reported dead.

Over a week after the riots, the medical facilities remained flooded with the injured while several corpses were being found in drains. By mid-March, several people remained missing.

After the violence in Delhi subsided, the Aam Aadmi Party government announced compensation for the kin of the victims. The Delhi government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for families of those who were killed, Rs 5 lakh for people with permanent disabilities, Rs 2 lakh for serious injuries, and Rs 20,000 for minor injuries.

Even after two years of the horrors of the Delhi riots, many families have reported that they have not yet received the compensation for losing their loved ones to the riots, according to media reports.