16,618 samples collected for COVID testing in Delhi on June 15-16, says MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday informed that as many as 16,618 COVID-19 test samples were collected on June 15 and June 16 as compared 4,000-4,500 samples daily till June 14.

"In pursuance of decisions taken by HM Amit Shah on June 14, to double the COVID19 testing in Delhi; 16618 test samples collected on June 15 and 16 (till June 14, daily collection varied b/w 4000-4500). Reports of 6510 tests received so far, remaining to be received by June 18," read a tweet by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

"To improve contact mapping in Delhi`s containment zones, health surveys have been started on the directions of HM Amit Shah. Out of the total population of 2,30,466 in 242 containment zones, a survey of 1,77,692 people was conducted b/w June 15-16. Remaining will be covered by June 20," it added.

The test rate has been affixed at Rs 2,400 and 169 centres have been set up across Delhi.

"High-level expert committee`s report on COVID19 testing rates received by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been further sent to Delhi Govt for necessary action. It has been decided to fix the test rate at Rs 2,400," the MHA tweeted."

"From June 18, tests will be done via a new Rapid Antigen methodology approved by ICMR. Delhi would be given priority for these kits. 169 centres have also been set up across Delhi," it added.

Earlier on June 14, Home Minister Amit Shah announced a series of measures to tackle the disease in the national capital including increasing testing three times in six days, providing 500 converted rail coaches to add 8,000 beds and steps for the availability of 60 per cent coronavirus beds in private hospitals at lower rates.

The minister had said that COVID-19 testing will be doubled within the next two days and tripled after six days to check coronavirus spread in Delhi. Besides the containment zones, the testing facility will be made available in each polling station. The meeting was also attended by AIIMS New Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria and senior officers.

The Supreme Court had on June 12 come down heavily on government hospitals over the sorry state of affairs over the handling of bodies in the national capital and said that COVID-19 patients are being treated "worse than animals".

The court had issued notices to the Delhi government, LNJP hospital and some other state governments seeking their response in the matter.