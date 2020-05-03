Search icon
15 BSF personnel in Delhi test positive for COVID-19

Delhi's total cases have crossed 4,000.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: Zee Media Bureau |Updated: May 03, 2020, 04:05 PM IST

As coronavirus continues to trouble Indi, at least 15 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were found positive for the virus. 

Seven jawans who were posted in Delhi and were in duty with Delhi Police have been tested positive. They are now moved to an isolation facility at the CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) Referral hospital located in Greater Noida.

Jawans from company of 126 Battalion BSF and 178 Batallion BSF were deployed in Jama Masjid and Chandani Mahal area.

Eight more personnel of the BSF at the force's hospital in RK Puram have tested positive. These include two BSF jawans who are suffering from cancer and their attendants.

A few critically ill patients are admitted to the hospital, who visit different super speciality hospitals from this ward. One such kidney patient, who visits an outside super speciality hospital for dialysis, was found positive on April 29. He has been admitted to LNJP Hospital. Two other BSF personnel suffering from cancer, who visit a cancer speciality hospital were also found positive on April 30. Both of them are now admitted to Jai Prakash Narayan Trauma Centre.

Some other patients admitted in BSF hospital ward with above patients, their attendants, nursing staff have been quarantined and tested. Out these, five more people tested positive on Sunday.

Meanwhile, two BSF personnel were found positive in Tripura. One of them was admitted to local hospital at Dhalai district while the Other is his attendant.

