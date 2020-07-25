13 booked for smuggling cigarettes from Dubai worth Rs 66 lakh

Thirteen people have been booked by the Delhi Customs for smuggling foreign cigarettes without pictorial warning on them worth Rs 66 lakh.

The passengers were stranded in Dubai due to COVID-19 and were evacuated to India on July 23.

Their flight arrived on Terminal 3 of the IGI Airport in Delhi and they were intercepted after they had crossed the Green Channel.

The recovered cigarettes have been seized under Section 110 of Customs Act, 1962. The collective value of the seized goods is Rs. 66.6 lakh.

The 13 Indian passangers have been placed under arrest in terms of Section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigations are under progress.