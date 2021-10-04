10-point ‘Winter Action Plan’ announced by CM Arvind Kejriwal to curb pollution in Delhi

Delhi is infamous for always having the worst air quality index (AQI) in the country when the winter season begins, post-Diwali and Navratri celebrations. The citizens of the national capital dread this time as the air is thick and polluted, and commute becomes harder during the early hours of the day.

To counter this problem, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a 10 point planned, dubbed the ‘winter action plan’ to make sure that the air quality in Delhi doesn’t worsen further, as suggested by several weather forecasts and past trends.

While announcing the plan, the chief minister said, “I have been posting Delhi's air quality recordings since September 15, and we have seen that Delhi's pollution levels are in control. But since the central and neighbouring state governments have not done much to help farmers, Delhi's air quality will start deteriorating in a few days because of stubble burning.”

The 10 pointers mentioned in CM Kejriwal’s plan includes-

Decomposer for parali

Anti-dust campaign

Fine of waste burning

Ban on crackers

Smog tower

Monitor hotspot

Green war room

Green Delhi app

India’s first e-waste park

Stop vehicular pollution

The Delhi government will be conducting a campaign called the Green War Room across the national capital to strengthen and spread mass awareness about the winter action plan. CM Arvind Kejriwal further said that strict action will be taken to address the traffic jam on 64 identified roads to reduce vehicular pollution.

Several teams will also be deployed across Delhi to make sure that people are obeying the rules put up by the government. These teams will make sure that everyone is adhering to the ban on garbage burning and inspecting the dust pollution levels on construction sites.

CM Kejriwal also said, “Instead of playing the blame-counter blame game, we have found a solution to stubble burning. We have requested the central government to take into consideration our request and hope this alternate plan will be implemented.”