Why Delhi goes underwater every year in Monsoon?

Delhi witnessed heavy rains on Sunday morning. So much that the roads turned into rivers and the drainage system broke down. Horrifying videos surfaced on the internet showing how miserably the management in the national capital has failed to ensure the maintenance of drainage systems so that water doesn't accumulate on road after heavy rains.

Every year, urban floods expose the inadequacies of Delhi's drainage system as wash away all the tall claims made by the civic agencies.

In the morning, a bus got stuck under the waterlogged Minto Bridge. Personnel of the fire department rushed to the spot to rescue the people on the bus. Under the same bridge, a tempo driver drowned and his body was discovered later after it came up floating in front of the bus.

Another frightening video showed a road in Anna Nagar, a slum near ITO, that caved in due to excessive water and a house collapsed into it.

Similar photos and videos are being shared by news channels and people on social media showing how bad the situation is in the national capital, raising questions on the sorry state of management.

There are a number of reasons why the city goes underwater every year. While poor maintenance remains at the top, lack of proper infrastructure and faulty design add to the problem.

Another issue is the multiplicity of agencies that manage the drains. Some of Delhi's drains are managed by multiple departments or subdivisions within departments. This results in a need take extra measures as lack of coordination reduces the effort required to manage the system.

The last drainage master plan was drafted by the Delhi government in 1976. In the last 42 years, the capital's drainage system has retained the same structure, despite the population growing fourfold.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claims to make Delhi a 'world-class' capital. However, the images that appear every year during monsoon narrate a completely different story.