New Year: Delhi witnesses massive traffic jams on first day of 2023, see pictures

New Year: Thousands of people thronged India Gate, Connaught Place with family and friends on the first day of 2023.

Delhi: Massive traffic jams were witnessed on the first day of 2023, Sunday, in several parts of the national capital. Thousands of people also gathered at various famous places including Connaught Place and India Gate to celebrate the New Year.

According to police, heavy snarls were also reported from the ITO intersection and near Akshardham temple. Police said that the traffic was heavy due to the New Year as well as Sunday.

Police said that traffic was also affected as a group of people belonging to the Jain community protested near India Gate today. Check pictures from Delhi below: