New Year: Delhi witnesses massive traffic jams on first day of 2023, see pictures

New Year: Thousands of people thronged India Gate, Connaught Place with family and friends on the first day of 2023.
Delhi: Massive traffic jams were witnessed on the first day of 2023, Sunday, in several parts of the national capital. Thousands of people also gathered at various famous places including Connaught Place and India Gate to celebrate the New Year.
According to police, heavy snarls were also reported from the ITO intersection and near Akshardham temple. Police said that the traffic was heavy due to the New Year as well as Sunday.
Police said that traffic was also affected as a group of people belonging to the Jain community protested near India Gate today. Check pictures from Delhi below:
1. Traffic jam at NH-9
A traffic jam was seen at NH-9 on the occasion of New Year 2023 in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: IANS)
2. Kartavya Path
Kartavya Path resembled a picnic spot as thousands thronged the national capital landmark with family and friends on the New Year. (Photo: IANS)
3. Ring Road
Traffic jam was seen at Ring Road on the occasion of New Year 2023 today. (Photo: IANS)
4. Huge crowed at Delhi Metro stations
On the first day of the new year Sunday, a huge crowd at several Delhi Metro stations. (Photo: IANS)
5. India Gate
People throng India Gate for the New Year celebrations today. (Photo: IANS)
