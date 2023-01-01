Search icon
New Year: Delhi witnesses massive traffic jams on first day of 2023, see pictures

New Year: Thousands of people thronged India Gate, Connaught Place with family and friends on the first day of 2023.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 01, 2023, 09:05 PM IST

Delhi: Massive traffic jams were witnessed on the first day of 2023, Sunday, in several parts of the national capital. Thousands of people also gathered at various famous places including Connaught Place and India Gate to celebrate the New Year.

According to police, heavy snarls were also reported from the ITO intersection and near Akshardham temple. Police said that the traffic was heavy due to the New Year as well as Sunday.

Police said that traffic was also affected as a group of people belonging to the Jain community protested near India Gate today. Check pictures from Delhi below: 

1. Traffic jam at NH-9

Traffic jam at NH-9
1/5

A traffic jam was seen at NH-9 on the occasion of New Year 2023 in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: IANS)

2. Kartavya Path

Kartavya Path
2/5

Kartavya Path resembled a picnic spot as thousands thronged the national capital landmark with family and friends on the New Year. (Photo: IANS)

3. Ring Road

Ring Road
3/5

Traffic jam was seen at Ring Road on the occasion of New Year 2023 today. (Photo: IANS)

4. Huge crowed at Delhi Metro stations

Huge crowed at Delhi Metro stations
4/5

On the first day of the new year Sunday, a huge crowd at several Delhi Metro stations. (Photo: IANS)

5. India Gate

India Gate
5/5

People throng India Gate for the New Year celebrations today. (Photo: IANS)

READ | Delhi: Woman killed after car drags her for several kms, all accused held 

