Know what’s causing the sweltering heatwave in Delhi, when will residents get respite

The sizzling heatwave in Delhi is making the daily routine of the residents significantly harder, with issues of heatstroke and dehydration at peak.
As Delhiites struggle to cope with the rising temperatures in the city, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has once again issued a yellow alert in the national capital, warning the residents about the sweltering heatwave.
Delhi remains trapped in a battle with the sweltering heatwave, with cases of heatstroke and dehydration increasing every day. This comes as the water and power crisis in the national capital is also getting worse, making life tough for the residents.
Know the reason behind Delhi’s heatwave
1. Why Delhi temperature remains high?
The reason behind the unforgiving heatwave in Delhi has been linked with the dry westerly winds blowing the national capital’s way for the past 65 days. This is also because of Delhi’s proximity to the Thar desert, which is one of the hottest regions of India.
2. La Nina phenomenon
Another reason behind early heatwaves is the La Nina phenomenon which occurs in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. The north-south low-pressure patterns formed over India lead to dust storms, which later lead to heatwaves.
3. Climate change and global warming
One of the major and most obvious causes of heatwaves is global warming caused due to climate change. Further, the persisting usage of air conditioning and emerging industrialization in Delhi has also contributed to a rise in temperature.
4. Delhi sizzles at 49 degrees Celsius
IMD has issued a yellow alert in Delhi in view of the heatwave in the national capital. Further, the weather agency also recorded a temperature of 49 degrees Celsius in parts of Delhi on Sunday, with cases of heatstroke being recorded across the city.
5. Will Delhi get respite from heatwave?
This year, monsoons are set to hit early in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Kerala, which means the arrival of early monsoons in northern states as well. It is expected that the temperature in Delhi will lower in the first few weeks of June.