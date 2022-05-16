Know what’s causing the sweltering heatwave in Delhi, when will residents get respite

The sizzling heatwave in Delhi is making the daily routine of the residents significantly harder, with issues of heatstroke and dehydration at peak.

As Delhiites struggle to cope with the rising temperatures in the city, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has once again issued a yellow alert in the national capital, warning the residents about the sweltering heatwave.

Delhi remains trapped in a battle with the sweltering heatwave, with cases of heatstroke and dehydration increasing every day. This comes as the water and power crisis in the national capital is also getting worse, making life tough for the residents.

Know the reason behind Delhi’s heatwave