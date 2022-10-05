Dussehra Ravan Dahan: Five places in Delhi where you can go to watch it

Dussehra 2022: Apart from Ravan, the effigies of his son Meghnad and his brother Kumbhakaran will also be burned across India.
India is celebrating Dussehra on Wednesday and you will surely find several places in Delhi that celebrate the victory of good over evil by burning the effigy of Ravan.
It is that time of year when the well-known Ramlila is performed, gorgeous fairs are held, crowds swarm to see Ravana effigies burst into flames, and the aroma of traditional sweets fills the air. Check out places in Delhi you can go to watch Ravana Dahan.
1. Lav Kush Ramlila, Red Fort
Lav Kush Ramlila is held at the Lal Qila (Red Fort) every year and thousands of people gather at the place to eagerly watch the pages of Ramayana come to life.
Not just that, gorging on amazing street food delicacies, taking an adrenaline-pumping fun ride, and just soaking in the festive mood with loved ones, make it an exciting place for people from all walks of life. (Photo: ANI)
2. Netaji Subhash Park, Pitampura
Everyone enjoys Ravana Dahan along with colourful music and light shows at Netaji Subhash Park in Pitampura. Even indulge in delicacies at food stalls in the Dussehra fair. (ANI file photo)
3. Ramlila Ground, Ajmeri Gate
A huge effigy of Ravana is burnt every year at Ramlila Maidan located at Ajmeri Gate in Delhi. The famous fair with food to fun rides is enjoyed by every age. This year, around 90 feet of Ravana will be burnt at Ramlila Maidan. (File photo: Twitter)
4. Janakpuri Ramlila Ground
In Janakpuri Ramlila ground ceremony of Ravana Dahan is attended by people in huge numbers. This place burns the effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad in a grand manner along with firecrackers and special effects. (File photo: Twitter)
5. Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
People throng in huge numbers with their friends and family to celebrate Dussehra at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Multiple fests and events are organized every year. (File photo: Twitter)
(With inputs from ANI)
