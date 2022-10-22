Delhi: PUC certificate not mandatory for purchase of petrol and diesel from October 25, check details

Delhi government had earlier said that refuelling will be allowed from October 25 only with a valid PUC certificate.

Delhi government has put on hold the order asking vehicle owners to mandatorily carry valid pollution under check (PUC) certificate (PUCC) to buy fuel from October 25. For now, it is not being implemented from October 25, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday.

"The diesel and petrol dealers' association has given some suggestions regarding law and order... These will be discussed with the chief minister and a decision will be taken thereafter," he told reporters.

Ahead of Diwali, the air quality of Delhi has once again deteriorated and slipped into the ‘poor’ category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 262 on Saturday morning.