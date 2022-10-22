Delhi: PUC certificate not mandatory for purchase of petrol and diesel from October 25, check details

Delhi government had earlier said that refuelling will be allowed from October 25 only with a valid PUC certificate.
Delhi government has put on hold the order asking vehicle owners to mandatorily carry valid pollution under check (PUC) certificate (PUCC) to buy fuel from October 25. For now, it is not being implemented from October 25, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday.
"The diesel and petrol dealers' association has given some suggestions regarding law and order... These will be discussed with the chief minister and a decision will be taken thereafter," he told reporters.
Ahead of Diwali, the air quality of Delhi has once again deteriorated and slipped into the ‘poor’ category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 262 on Saturday morning.
1. What is a PUC certificate?
Vehicles are periodically tested for their emission standards for various pollutants such as carbon monoxide (CO) and carbon dioxide (CO2) after which they are given PUC certificates.
The government had earlier asked vehicle owners to compulsorily carry a valid PUC certificate for buying fuel at petrol pumps from October 25.
2. Vehicular pollution
According to government estimates, the transport sector accounts for 28 per cent of the PM2.5 emissions in Delhi. The vehicular contribution also makes up 80 per cent of nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide in Delhi's air.
3. Fine for not having PUC certificate
More than 17 lakh vehicles in the national capital do not have PUCC, according to the Delhi Transport Department. Under Section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1993, vehicle owners not having a valid PUCC can be fined up to Rs 10,000, or imprisoned for up to six months or both.
4. RC suspension
Officials had earlier said vehicle owners not having a valid PUCC may also face suspension of registration certificate. The owners are required to get their vehicles tested to ascertain if they meet emission standards for pollutants such as carbon monoxide, nitrous oxides, and carbon dioxide.
5. 900 pollution checking centres
There are over 900 pollution checking centres authorised by the transport department in Delhi. These are set up at petrol pumps and workshops spread all over the city.
The fee for pollution checking in the case of petrol and CNG-driven two and three-wheelers is Rs 60. It is Rs 80 for four-wheelers (petrol) and Rs 100 for diesel-run four-wheelers.
