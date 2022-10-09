Delhi's air quality: Incessant rains give capital its second 'good' air day of year

Delhi Rains: The current rains in the capital are not monsoon showers, which had receded from the city on September 29.

Delhi has received the second-highest precipitation in a day in October since 2007 as it received 74 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department data. In 2021, the capital had logged 87.9 mm of rainfall on October 18.

Moreover, the ceaseless spell of rain brought down the difference between minimum temperature (20.8 degrees Celsius) on Friday and maximum temperature (23.4 degrees Celsius) on Saturday to 2.6 degrees Celsius -- the lowest since 1969.

Earlier, the lowest such margin was recorded on October 19, 1998, at 3.1 degree Celsius, the IMD added.