Delhi's air quality: Incessant rains give capital its second 'good' air day of year

Delhi has received the second-highest precipitation in a day in October since 2007 as it received 74 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department data. In 2021, the capital had logged 87.9 mm of rainfall on October 18.
Moreover, the ceaseless spell of rain brought down the difference between minimum temperature (20.8 degrees Celsius) on Friday and maximum temperature (23.4 degrees Celsius) on Saturday to 2.6 degrees Celsius -- the lowest since 1969.
Earlier, the lowest such margin was recorded on October 19, 1998, at 3.1 degree Celsius, the IMD added.
1. Second 'good' air quality day of the year
The incessant rain in the capital also yielded the second "good" air quality day of the year, with the 24-hour average air quality index settling at 48. Delhi had recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 47 on September 16.
The neighbouring cities of Ghaziabad (14), Gurugram (32) and Greater Noida (23) also recorded 'good' air quality. (Photo: IANS)
2. Delhi Rains
The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded another 7.4 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Sunday.
The current rains in Delhi are not monsoon showers, which had receded from the city on September 29 after giving 516.9 mm of rainfall against a normal of 653.6 mm, the IMD said.
According to the Met department, the interaction of a western disturbance, which lies as a trough in mid and upper air, with a deep trough of easterly wind at a lower level led to the post-monsoon rain in the Delhi-NCR region. (Photo: ANI)
3. Temperature in Delhi
The city recorded a minimum temperature of 19.3 degrees Celsius, a degree below normal, while the maximum temperature dropped 10 notches to settle at 24.1 degrees Celsius.
The incessant rains have brought down the difference between the minimum temperature on Friday and the maximum temperature on Saturday to 2.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest since 1969. (Photo: IANS)
4. Air Quality Index (AQI)
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. (Photo: ANI)
5. Rainfall
Rainfall below 15 mm is considered "light", between 15 mm and 64.5 mm "moderate", between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm "heavy", and between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm "very heavy". Above 204.4 mm is considered "extremely heavy" rainfall. (Photo: ANI)