Delhi's air quality: Capital breathes cleanest air in two years

3/5

Delhi has recorded 121.7 mm of rainfall in October so far, the second highest in the month in the last 16 years, according to India Meteorological Department data.

The city recorded 25.3 mm rainfall on Saturday, 74.3 mm on Sunday and 21.8 mm on Monday. The ongoing rainfall is the second prolonged spell within three weeks.

The rainfall so far this month is around four times the normal rainfall of 28 mm and three times the precipitation recorded (41.6 mm) in August, which is the wettest month of the monsoon season. (Photo: ANI)