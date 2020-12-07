Farmers' protest: These borders are closed today, check alternate routes here

The agitation at the Haryana-Delhi border entered the 12th day on Monday as farmers undeterred by the ongoing cold wave continue to protest.

Since November 26, hundreds of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital against the three newly enacted farm laws. Several borders linking Delhi to adjoining cities in Uttar Pradesh in Haryana are closed due to the protests, disrupting normal lives in the region.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his Cabinet colleagues is scheduled to visit the Singhu border at 10 am to review arrangements made for protesting farmers.

The Chilla border on Noida link road and the Ghazipur border on NH 24 has been closed for traffic due to the protests. Delhi Traffic Police has advised people to avoid Noida link road and NH 24 for coming to Delhi and use Apsara/ Bhopra/DND for commuting.

The Tikri and Jharoda borders are closed for any traffic movement. Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two-wheelers while Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheeler traffic. At present, Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders are open while Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed.

NH 44 has been closed on both sides and police has advised people to take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad and Saboli borders. Traffic has also been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road and people have been advised to avoid Outer Ring road and GTK road.

Notably, the farmers and the government have so far held five rounds of talks to resolve the stalemate but all of them have remained inconclusive so far. After the fifth round of talks, both sides have agreed to continue the dialogue on December 9.

Meanwhile, a nationwide shutdown has been called by the protesting farmers on December 8.

Opposition parties, including Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party (SP), All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), Shiv Sena and National Congress Party (NCP) also supported the call for 'Bharat bandh'.