Delhi police Vs AAP: 'Glad Bharat Bandh was successful, I prayed for protesting farmers', says Delhi CM

Tuesday saw a tussle between the Delhi Police and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, even as the country observed Bharat Bandh called by farmers protesting against the central government's new farm laws.

Earlier in the day, to Aam Aadmi Party’s allegations of putting the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest, the Delhi Police issued a clarification citing that entry to his residence will be allowed to all, after consultation with the CM.

According to the Delhi police the regular deployment outside CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence was for his safety. "The deployment which is being seen outside the residence of CM Kejriwal is the regular deployment for the security of the Hon’ CM. We’re coordinating with the CM’s residence. Anyone whom they say they want to allow inside, we will allow," said Anto Alphonse, DCP North, Delhi Police.

Meanwhile later in the day, addressing AAP members from his residence, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "I had planned that today I would go to the border not as CM but as a common man to express my solidarity with the farmers. I think they came to know about my plan and they did not let me go."

The Delhi CM said, "If I wasn't stopped, I would have gone and supported farmers in their Bharat Bandh call," adding "I am glad Bharat Bandh was successful. I prayed for protesting farmers while sitting inside."

AAP had claimed chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was put under house arrest after his visit to the farmers protesting the three central farm laws at the national capital’s Singhu border. They even launched a sit-in protest outside the Delhi chief minister’s residence

"BJP’s Delhi Police has put Hon’ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal under house arrest ever since he visited farmers at Singhu Border yesterday. No one has been permitted to leave or enter his residence," the party tweeted.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had alleged that the public was not being allowed to meet the Chief Minister. "CM denied permission to convert stadiums into temporary jails for protesting farmers. Now, public is not being allowed to meet him. Does this mean he is under house arrest? Why are all these security personnel posted here?," Sisodia questioned.

Delhi Police had refuted the claim saying, "This claim of CM Delhi being put on house arrest is incorrect. He exercises his right to free movement within the law of the land. A picture of the house entrance says it all."

Following the police's clarification, the party again tweeted, this time with pictures of heavy deployment outside the CM’s residence. "No! This is not LOC. This is CM's residence. Does the Chief Minister of India's capital deserve this treatment? His crime? He supported India’s farmers," the party wrote on Twitter.