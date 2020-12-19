Delhi continues to shiver as mercury drops to 2.7 degree Celsius

The temperature stayed below normal in Delhi as the cold wave conditions persisted in the national capital.

The minimum temperature of 2.7 degrees Celsius was reported at Jafarpur on Friday (December 18), followed by 3.5 degrees at Aya Nagar, and 3.8 degrees at Lodhi Road, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city's base station at the Safdarjung observatory recorded 4.4 degrees Celsius. Similar conditions are predicted to continue in the city on Saturday (December 19).

Though some relief is imminent for those in Delhi as the IMD said that the temperatures were likely to increase for four days from December 20.

On Friday, the maximum temperature recorded in Delhi was 19.8 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees below normal. Earlier on Thursday, Delhi had witnessed an even colder day with a maximum temperature seven degrees below normal at 15.2 degrees Celsius.

IMD scientist and head of Regional Weather Forecasting Centre Kuldeep Srivastava said, "The minimum temperature dipped due to cold winds coming from the snow-capped hilly region. Cold wave conditions are forecast for Saturday at a few places during morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 21 and 4 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Saturday."

The Times of India quoted another official as saying, "The minimum temperature may hover around 7 degrees Celsius in the first four days of the next week while the maximum is likely to remain around 23 degrees Celsius. Moderate fog is predicted from December 22 to 24."

The poor quality of air along with frigid temperatures in Delhi added into the problems of the residents.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the 'poor' category at 281. It is forecast to stay between 'poor' to 'very poor' category on December 19 and deteriorate further to the lower end of 'very poor' on December 20, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). SAFAR is a monitoring body under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences.