Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets farmers, reiterates support for Bharat Bandh

The agitation at the Haryana-Delhi border entered the 12th day on Monday as farmers undeterred by the ongoing cold wave continue to protest.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday visited the Singhu border to meet the farmers who are protesting against the new agricultural laws. He took stock of the arrangements made for the farmers.

Speaking with the media, Kejriwal reiterated Delhi government's support to the Bharat Bandh call.

"We support all demands of farmers. Their issue & demands are valid. My party & I have stood with them from the very beginning. At the beginning of their protests, Delhi Police had sought permission to convert 9 stadiums into jails. I was pressurised but didn't permit," Kejriwal told the reporters.

"Our party, MLAs & leaders have been serving farmers as 'sevadars' ever since. I haven't come here as CM but as a 'sevadar'. Farmers are in trouble today, we should stand with them. AAP supports Dec 8th Bharat Bandh, party workers will participate in it across the nation," he added.

Since November 26, hundreds of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital against the three newly enacted farm laws. Several borders linking Delhi to adjoining cities in Uttar Pradesh in Haryana are closed due to the protests, disrupting normal lives in the region.

Politics continues on the protests. A total of 11 opposition parties, including Congress, NCP and Samajwadi Party, have supported the Bharat Bandh call on 8 December. At the same time, NCP President Sharad Pawar will meet the President on December 9 on the demonstration of farmers.

The BJP is questioning the intention of opposition parties on the politics of bandh, but the party's problem is not only with the opposition parties. In Rajasthan, the BJP's National Democratic Party (RLP) has also started pressurizing the government on this issue. While the government's aim is to end this movement by somehow persuading the farmers, the opposition is trying to surround the Modi government by making it a huge issue.

Notably, the farmers and the government have so far held five rounds of talks to resolve the stalemate but all of them have remained inconclusive so far. After the fifth round of talks, both sides have agreed to continue the dialogue on December 9.