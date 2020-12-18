Supreme Court: Air Quality Management work by Commission not satisfactory

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday (December 17) said it is ‘not satisfied’ with the work done by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region (NCR) and its adjoining areas. The commission was constituted by the Centre to tackle air pollution.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said that even people in Delhi are not satisfied with the work done by the commission on the issue of pollution. “We don't know what your commission is doing. People in Delhi are not satisfied with your work. We are also not satisfied,” said the bench, also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said the commission is working on ‘war footing’ and several steps have been taken to tackle pollution.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, also appearing for the Centre, apprised the bench that they have already filed a comprehensive affidavit as directed by the court earlier.

The apex court said it would hear in second week of January the petition filed by Aditya Dubey, who has raised the issue of pollution caused due to stubble burning in neighbouring states of Delhi.

Also read Pollution levels in Delhi higher this Diwali as compared to 2019: CPCB

The top court had on Monday asked the Centre to apprise it about the steps taken so far by the commission to tackle the problem of air pollution. The Centre had informed the bench that the government was readying a comprehensive affidavit which would be filed in the apex court in the matter.

On November 6, the apex court had asked the Centre to ensure there is no smog in Delhi as it was informed that the Commission has started functioning from that day. It had said that pollution problem has to be dealt with by the executive as it has the power, money and resources for this.

The Centre, which has appointed former Chief Secretary of Delhi MM Kutty as the chairperson of the commission, had apprised the court that there were experts from the field besides members from NGOs in the newly created Commission.

On October 29, the top court was informed by the Centre that it has come out with an ordinance on curbing pollution and it has been promulgated already.