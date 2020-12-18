AAP alleges Rs 2500 crore scam in BJP-ruled MCD, passes resolution for CBI probe

Headlines

DNA TV Show: PM Modi targets three evils in his Independence Day speech

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

India, China agree to resolve remaining issues along LAC in expeditious manner

Ukrainian singer Uma Shanti booked for insulting tricolour at Pune event; video surfaces

World Cup 2023: Hotel rates soar in Ahmedabad ahead of India vs Pakistan match

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga bids farewell to Test cricket

10 health benefits of jeera water

Diabetes: 5 'besan' snacks with low glycemic index

12 Bollywood actors who aced the role of Army officers on screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Pooja Bhatt Explains Why Abhishek Lost, Reacts To Mahesh Bhatt Getting Trolled

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Manisha Rani Explains Why She Flirted With Elvish; Reacts To Bebika's Allegations

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Bebika Dhurve Says Abhishek Was 'Arrogant', Reveals She Apologized To Salman

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 plot similar to Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2? Here’s what we know

HomeDelhi

Delhi

AAP alleges Rs 2500 crore scam in BJP-ruled MCD, passes resolution for CBI probe

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs moved a motion in the Legislative Assembly for a CBI probe in the alleged MCD scam, which was opposed by the BJP MLAs.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 06:14 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

With the support of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain, the Delhi Assembly on Friday (December 18) passed a resolution that a CBI probe should take place into the alleged Rs 2,500 crore scam in the BJP-ruled MCD, said senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.

When the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs moved the motion in the Legislative Assembly, the BJP MLAs opposed the motion which "exposes the lies of the BJP," said Bhardwaj in a press statement.

Addressing the assembly, the chief minister alleged there was corruption to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore in the MCD during the BJP's tenure. He said that unlike the BJP, AAP is not afraid of any investigation.

"We demand a CBI investigation into this matter. Everything will be cleared then. The CBI conducted a raid at my office and home. The agency also conducted raids at Satyendra Jain's residence twice. We are not afraid of the CBI as we are transparent," Kejriwal said.

Alleging that Union Home Minister Amit Shah does not want to meet the common people or Members of the Legislative Assembly, Kejriwal said that the Delhi Police have arrested AAP MLA Raghav Chadda.

"Instead of arresting a rapist, the police arrested Chadda when he went to meet the Home Minister," he said.

Citing the example of Aatishi, the AAP MLA from Kalkaji, Kejriwal said the Delhi police arrested her when she went to meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

"Aathishi whose work in the education field is appreciated by the whole world was arrested when she went to meet the LG. I saw the video in which she was being dragged and put in a van. I felt sorry for her," he said.

Bhardwaj said that until today the BJP mayors, MPs and leaders were claiming there was no scam in MCD, therefore, CBI probe must take place to clear the cloud.

Bhardwaj also alleged that the BJP mayors are sitting on a fake hunger strike outside the CM`s residence and out of the fear of getting caught, they broke CCTV cameras outside the CM's residence.

Hoping that this year will be the last year for the BJP in the MCD, Kejriwal said that the Delhiites will end the BJP's corruption.

"Two crore people collectively will end this black era (BJP`s tenure) in MCD," he said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Gadar 2: Manish Wadhwa 'feels blessed' to share screen with Sunny Deol, says 'Tara Singh ne gardan toh pakdi hai...'

England pacer Steve Finn announces retirement from all forms of cricket after 18 glorious years

Meet Shubhra Ranjan, the teacher of IAS officer Tina Dabi, Riya Dabi, UPSC 2022 topper Ishita Kishore, she is from...

Mukesh Ambani's Rs 10 crore ‘bomb-proof’ car spotted with over Rs 30 crore convoy, watch video

Amrit Udyan to reopen for public from this date; check timings, ticket price and other details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE