Delhi CM Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: A grassroots leader steeped in BJP ideology, Rekha Gupta, takes oath as Delhi Chief Minister on Thursday, marking a historic day for her and her party.

Delhi CM Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named Rekha Gupta, 50, as Delhi Chief Minister, who succeed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi.

The announcement was made after a key meeting of the legislators held at the party's Delhi unit headquarters in the national capital on Wednesday, i.e., February 19.

Having risen from the ranks and served Delhi in different organisational capacities and as a councillor, Rekha Gupta is familiar with the issues and problems of the national capital.

With the BJP's election manifesto containing a slew of promises, she is expected to hit the ground running and adopt a hands-on approach. She will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi, continuing a tradition that has been difficult for other parts of the country to match.

Delhi has had women Chief Ministers from the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party. She will succeed Atishi. Elected MLA from Shalimar Bagh seat, Rekha Gupta has served as general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and as a member of its national executive committee. In these roles, she initiated numerous campaigns for the welfare of marginalized communities and women.

(with inputs from ANI)