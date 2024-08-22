Twitter
'Ye dialogue mein problem...': Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik reacts to CBFC editing out Neha Kakkar joke

Revolutionizing Customer Interaction:The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on User Engagement

From Thrills to Medicines: Vibhu Sharma's Quest For Eco-Friendly Powerhouses

Innovative RFQ Applications: Ananth Majumdar's Contributions to Symphony

Leading Sr Security Engineer Akilnath Bodipudi pioneers adv cybersecurity compliance, risk mitigation strategies

Bollywood

Bollywood

'Ye dialogue mein problem...': Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik reacts to CBFC editing out Neha Kakkar joke

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) replaced a dialogue in the second half of Stree 2, that mentioned Neha Kakkar, with Sneha Kakkar.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 11:22 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Ye dialogue mein problem...': Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik reacts to CBFC editing out Neha Kakkar joke
Image credit: Instagram
Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 is making waves at the box office. Along with its supernatural elements, VFX, and musical numbers, the film is being praised.

However, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) replaced a dialogue in the second half of the film that mentioned Neha Kakkar with Sneha Kakkar. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the director of the film Amar Kaushik was asked if it was a letdown when the censor board requested a name change in a dialogue, he replied, "Not really. The CBFC members pointed that aise jokes se bura lag sakta hai. (The CBFC said such jokes hurt sentiments.) We thought they had a valid point and hence, didn’t request them to let us retain the dialogue. Anyway, logon toh samaj mein aa gaya (Anyway, people understood the reference.) When you write comedy, you end up having such jokes. Like when you are sitting with friends, you would pass such comments. The intention of writer Niren Bhatt and mine was that the way people get humour in their lives, we want to follow suit."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amar Kaushik (@amarkaushik)

He added, "The CBFC members that we met this time were intelligent and sensible. They heard our point of view. We could have got many cuts. They told us, ‘Yes, yeh dialogue mein problem hai but if we cut it, it’ll affect the narrative and we know you added it for so-and-so reason (This dialogue is problematic but we know you added it for so-and-so reason). Hence, we won’t censor it’. I was surprised. We were prepared that a lot of dialogues will get cut."

Stree 2 is the fifth installment in Maddock's horror universe after Stree, Roohi, Munjya, and Bhediya. The film also stars Aparshakti Khurrana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee apart from Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, and has already crossed Rs 300-crore mark worldwide in just 5 days at the box office. The film continues to rule in theatres. The film also had some interesting cameos including Varun Dhawan as Bhediya, who saved Shraddha Kapoor from Sarkata, Tamannaah Bhatia as Pankaj Tripathi's love and a dancer who wooed the audience with her moves, and Akshay Kumar who is set to be the new villain in the horror universe. 

