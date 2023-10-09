Headlines

7th Pay Commission: DA hike likely to be announced on THIS date, know how much salary will increase

Pahlaj Nihalani slams Govinda for saying SRK, Salman were responsible for him not getting films: 'Ab ghar baitha hai'

Assembly Elections 2024: EC to announce poll schedule for THESE 5 states today, know parties leading currently

Yamuna Authority's housing draw list to be released today, here's how you can check

Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani to get these perks as Reliance board members; salary for each meeting is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IIT JEE success story: Egg seller's son earned Rs 100 daily, cracked exam with this celebrity tutor's help; AIR was...

7th Pay Commission: DA hike likely to be announced on THIS date, know how much salary will increase

Pahlaj Nihalani slams Govinda for saying SRK, Salman were responsible for him not getting films: 'Ab ghar baitha hai'

9 Batsmen with most ODI runs at no 3

7 highest-grossing Telugu films

AI imagines if Breaking Bad was directed by Satyajit Ray

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

Powerful earthquake in Afghanistan kills over 2,000, several villages destroyed

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Ferocious Israel strikes back at Hamas, PM Netanyahu vows vengeance

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Over 600 killed, dozens taken hostage, Israel hits out at Hamas | Top Points

Pahlaj Nihalani slams Govinda for saying SRK, Salman were responsible for him not getting films: 'Ab ghar baitha hai'

Shardul Bhardwaj opens up on spending time with garbage collectors for his role in The Scavenger Of Dreams | Exclusive

Bhagavanth Kesari trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna trains niece Sreeleela to be strong as lioness, fights Arjun Rampal

HomeDelhi ncr

Delhi ncr

Yamuna Authority's housing draw list to be released today, here's how you can check

Yamuna Authority has launched a scheme for residential plots near the Noida International Airport being built in Jewar. In this, applications from 1,40,750 people have been received for 1184 plots.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 08:37 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The list of those who have applied for Yamuna Authority's housing scheme and whose application forms will be included in the draw will be released today. This list will be on the authority's website www.yamunaexpresswayauthority.com. The draw for this scheme will be held on October 18. You can check whether your application form is included in the draw or not in the list released today. 

More than 10,000 forms may be left out of this draw. Of these, about 9500 forms filled by Plan-2 and Plan-3 (those filling in the option of payment in installments) will be out of the draw and about 500 forms may be rejected due to various reasons.

READ | 7 foods that are high in magnesium

Yamuna Authority has launched a scheme for residential plots near the Noida International Airport being built in Jewar. In this, applications from 1,40,750 people have been received for 1184 plots.

Three options were given for the payment plan

Those applying for this scheme were given three payment plan options. Among these, Plan 1 was to give lump sum money. In this, after getting a plot in the draw, a lump sum amount will have to be paid to the authority within 60 days. Within Plan-2 and Plan-3, people could pay in installments of five years. Also, the authority had written a condition that the applicants of Plan-2 and Plan-3 will be included in the draw only if the number of applicants filling Plan-1 is less. Now the situation is that about 1,30,000 people will fill Plan 1 under the scheme. Because of this, it is considered that the applicants of Plan-2 and Plan-3 will be out of the draw.

READ | CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2024: Taking Boards twice a year mandatory? Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan gives update

Among those who filled out Plan-1, about 500 application forms are likely to be rejected. It is being told that there are some among them who have filled the form for farmer quota and are not farmers. In some cases, people already allotted plots have filled out the form. The rule is that once the benefit of the Authority's plot scheme has been availed, it cannot be applied for the second time. 

A live telecast of the draw can be viewed

The draw for the final list released today will be held on October 18 at the Community Center of P-3 Sector in Greater Noida. Its live telecast will be done on Yamuna Authority's website and some local news portals. This manual draw will start from 10 am on October 18. People can also visit the spot and watch the drawing process.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

UPSC IFS Main 2023 schedule out at upsc.gov.in: Know date, time, how to download, more here

Bhagavanth Kesari trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna trains niece Sreeleela to be strong as lioness, fights Arjun Rampal

"We are at war and we will win": Israel PM Netanyahu after Hamas attack

19th Asian Games: Who are India's youngest and oldest medalist? Know here

Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli matches Rohit Sharma with 9th fifty-plus score in World Cup

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE