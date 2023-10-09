Yamuna Authority's housing draw list to be released today, here's how you can check

Yamuna Authority has launched a scheme for residential plots near the Noida International Airport being built in Jewar. In this, applications from 1,40,750 people have been received for 1184 plots.

The list of those who have applied for Yamuna Authority's housing scheme and whose application forms will be included in the draw will be released today. This list will be on the authority's website www.yamunaexpresswayauthority.com. The draw for this scheme will be held on October 18. You can check whether your application form is included in the draw or not in the list released today.

More than 10,000 forms may be left out of this draw. Of these, about 9500 forms filled by Plan-2 and Plan-3 (those filling in the option of payment in installments) will be out of the draw and about 500 forms may be rejected due to various reasons.

Three options were given for the payment plan

Those applying for this scheme were given three payment plan options. Among these, Plan 1 was to give lump sum money. In this, after getting a plot in the draw, a lump sum amount will have to be paid to the authority within 60 days. Within Plan-2 and Plan-3, people could pay in installments of five years. Also, the authority had written a condition that the applicants of Plan-2 and Plan-3 will be included in the draw only if the number of applicants filling Plan-1 is less. Now the situation is that about 1,30,000 people will fill Plan 1 under the scheme. Because of this, it is considered that the applicants of Plan-2 and Plan-3 will be out of the draw.

Among those who filled out Plan-1, about 500 application forms are likely to be rejected. It is being told that there are some among them who have filled the form for farmer quota and are not farmers. In some cases, people already allotted plots have filled out the form. The rule is that once the benefit of the Authority's plot scheme has been availed, it cannot be applied for the second time.

A live telecast of the draw can be viewed

The draw for the final list released today will be held on October 18 at the Community Center of P-3 Sector in Greater Noida. Its live telecast will be done on Yamuna Authority's website and some local news portals. This manual draw will start from 10 am on October 18. People can also visit the spot and watch the drawing process.