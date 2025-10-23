FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Women in Delhi can now work night shift at shops; here's what new govt rules say

Earlier this year, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had approved the government proposal in this regard. Thursday's notification has listed the rules concerning the provision, PTI reported. Those willing to work in the night shift would have to submit a mandatory written consent.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 08:31 PM IST

Women in Delhi can now work night shift at shops; here's what new govt rules say
Those willing to work the night shift would have to submit a written consent.
The Delhi government has formally notified its decision to allow women to work at shops and other commercial establishments in night shifts. Earlier this year, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena had approved the government proposal in this regard. Thursday's notification has listed the rules concerning the provision, news agency PTI reported. Those willing to work in the night shift would have to submit a mandatory written consent, officials said. Here are the rules mandated by the Delhi government: 

  • The city government has added two entries concerning women's employment under the Delhi Shops and Establishment Act, 1954. According to Thursday's notification, every employee will be entitled to double pay for overtime.
  • No employee will be employed or allowed to work for more than nine hours (including the time for meals and rest) on any day and for not more than 48 hours per week.
  • No employee will be made to work more than five hours at a stretch.
  • Employers will make suitable arrangements for safety, security, and transportation for all employees who have been asked to work in the night shift or do overtime.
  • Shifts will be allotted in such a manner that no employee is forced to work in the night shift only, the notification said, adding that Internal complaints committees (ICCs) will also have to be formed under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.
  • Employers will have to install CCTV cameras and preserve the footage for a period not less than a month. They will be liable to submit the footage to authorities such as the Chief Inspector of Shops.
  • The notification also provides for compensatory off time in lieu of work done on national holidays and weekly offs. Employers have also been mandated to provide minimum wages, provident fund, insurance, and bonus under the fresh rules.
