Mukesh Ambani's Reliance to halt oil imports from Russia due to...; India's PSUs to keep buying via...
THIS star India cricketer reveals he once fell at people's feet for..., he is...
'When you drop...': Shubman Gill's blunt take after losing first ODI series as India captain
Sridhar Vembu's Zoho launches UPI app, integrated with Arattai, it has features like...; check details
Women in Delhi can now work night shift at shops; here's what new govt rules say
Women's World Cup: Smriti Mandhana's sensational 2025 continues, breaks multiple records with century against New Zealand
This country makes sure everyone has place to live; its is located in...
Does Smriti Mandhana earn as much as Virat Kohli? Breaking down salary difference between India's women and men cricketers
Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja says his white jeans turned completely red after accidental gun shot: 'I was the one who...'
Amar Kaushik reveals why Aneet Padda has been picked to lead MHCU's next film Shakti Shalini: 'When we saw Saiyaara...'
DELHI NCR
Earlier this year, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had approved the government proposal in this regard. Thursday's notification has listed the rules concerning the provision, PTI reported. Those willing to work in the night shift would have to submit a mandatory written consent.
The Delhi government has formally notified its decision to allow women to work at shops and other commercial establishments in night shifts. Earlier this year, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena had approved the government proposal in this regard. Thursday's notification has listed the rules concerning the provision, news agency PTI reported. Those willing to work in the night shift would have to submit a mandatory written consent, officials said. Here are the rules mandated by the Delhi government: