DELHI NCR

Women in Delhi can now work night shift at shops; here's what new govt rules say

Earlier this year, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had approved the government proposal in this regard. Thursday's notification has listed the rules concerning the provision, PTI reported. Those willing to work in the night shift would have to submit a mandatory written consent.

Those willing to work the night shift would have to submit a written consent.

