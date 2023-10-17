Will it rain in Delhi NCR? IMD predicts weather forecast for upcoming days; check here

Headlines

Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian batters who scored century in World Cup against Bangladesh

Chand Jalne Laga: Vishal Aditya Singh says he was waiting to spearhead love story after Bigg Boss 13

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get best offers for every music lovers and guitarists

Meet man who heads Rs 7,121 crore company, son of billionaire with Rs 23,350 crore net worth

Kangana Ranaut calls Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel 'first chosen PM of Bharat' as she promotes Tejas at Statue of Unity

Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian batters who scored century in World Cup against Bangladesh

Chand Jalne Laga: Vishal Aditya Singh says he was waiting to spearhead love story after Bigg Boss 13

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get best offers for every music lovers and guitarists

Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon receive National Film Awards

8 lingerie brands owned by Indian billionaires

Air pollution: 7 Herbs and spices to boost lung health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Israel Hamas War: Netanyahu warns Hezbollah and Iran amid the escalating war, 'you will be harmed'

Israel thanks India for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the country In Fight Against Hamas

Israel Hamas War: Horrifying! ice cream trucks being used to store dead bodies as Israel bombs Gaza

Chand Jalne Laga: Vishal Aditya Singh says he was waiting to spearhead love story after Bigg Boss 13

Alia Bhatt chooses to wear her wedding saree as she receives her Best Actress award at the 69th National Film Awards

Dhak Dhak producer Pranjal Khandhdiya on slice-of-life cinema: 'Audience shouldn't evaluate films based on box office'

Delhi ncr

Will it rain in Delhi NCR? IMD predicts weather forecast for upcoming days; check here

The National Capital will no longer experience rain as of today, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday. The weather service had previously stated that Delhi is anticipated to remain in Northwest India until October 17.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 06:11 PM IST

The effects of the impending winter have already begun to be felt in the national capital. Winter is about to begin in Delhi thanks to the recent beautiful weather and cold breezes. Residents of Delhi continue to wonder whether the rainy days will last or if the diverse weather patterns will usher in the winter.

The National Capital will no longer experience rain as of today, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday. The weather service had previously stated that Delhi is anticipated to remain in Northwest India until October 17.

According to the most recent weather forecast from the meteorological service, 2-3 deaths have been reported in places like Madhya Pradesh due to lightning. It was a powerful western disturbance that is gradually moving eastward.

"North-west India had a fairly severe western disturbance yesterday. As a result, the Arabian Sea was giving off a lot of moisture. There have been various locations where there have been thunderstorms and significant rainfall. 2-3 deaths have been attributed to lightning in areas like Madhya Pradesh. IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy remarked, "It was an extreme western disturbance slowly moving towards the east."

"We are anticipating a reduction in thunderstorm activity today... Rain has very little possibility of occurring. The current rainy weather in Delhi will end as of today only, she noted. On Monday, the national capital's weather was pleasant despite some areas being affected by gusting gusts and rain.

It was windy, which caused the temperature to drop to 30.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees below average for the season. The maximum temperature for the entire week is predicted to be between 31 and 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be between 17 and 21 degrees Celsius.

READ | Parliament to take call on same sex marriage legalisation after Supreme Court rejects plea

(With inputs from ANI)

