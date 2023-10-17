Will it rain in Delhi NCR? IMD predicts weather forecast for upcoming days; check here

The National Capital will no longer experience rain as of today, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday. The weather service had previously stated that Delhi is anticipated to remain in Northwest India until October 17.

The effects of the impending winter have already begun to be felt in the national capital. Winter is about to begin in Delhi thanks to the recent beautiful weather and cold breezes. Residents of Delhi continue to wonder whether the rainy days will last or if the diverse weather patterns will usher in the winter.

According to the most recent weather forecast from the meteorological service, 2-3 deaths have been reported in places like Madhya Pradesh due to lightning. It was a powerful western disturbance that is gradually moving eastward.

"North-west India had a fairly severe western disturbance yesterday. As a result, the Arabian Sea was giving off a lot of moisture. There have been various locations where there have been thunderstorms and significant rainfall. 2-3 deaths have been attributed to lightning in areas like Madhya Pradesh. IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy remarked, "It was an extreme western disturbance slowly moving towards the east."

"We are anticipating a reduction in thunderstorm activity today... Rain has very little possibility of occurring. The current rainy weather in Delhi will end as of today only, she noted. On Monday, the national capital's weather was pleasant despite some areas being affected by gusting gusts and rain.

It was windy, which caused the temperature to drop to 30.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees below average for the season. The maximum temperature for the entire week is predicted to be between 31 and 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be between 17 and 21 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from ANI)