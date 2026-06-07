When will the monsoon reach Delhi-NCR? Here's what IMD forecast says

The monsoon had reached Kerala on June 4, several days later than its normal onset date of June 1. However, it then progressed swiftly, covering large parts of the western coast by June 5 before advancing into Maharashtra on June 6. But will the monsoon reach Delhi on time?

The monsoon arrived in Kerala three days later than its normal onset date, but reached Maharashtra as per schedule. This has ignited hopes that the monsoon may reach national capital Delhi around its usual arrival time in late-June. The monsoon had reached Kerala on June 4, several days later than its normal onset date of June 1. However, it then progressed swiftly, covering large parts of the western coast by June 5 before advancing into Maharashtra on June 6. But will the monsoon reach Delhi on time? Here's what the forecast tells us.

According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast, the monsoon is expected to arrive in Delhi and the broader national capital region (NCR) sometime between June 25 and June 30. The same timeline has been forecast for surrounding cities such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and other parts of northern India. After reaching Delhi, the monsoon is likely to move further northwest into parts of Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir. Last year, Delhi had welcomed the monsoon on June 29, two days later than its normal onset date of June 27, which is based on the averages from 1961 to 2019.

For the time being, Delhi will continue to reel under a spell of severe heat. Over the next seven days, maximum temperatures will range from 36 degree Celsius to 41 degree Celsius, while minimum temperatures will hover between 26 degree Celsius and 29 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, the timely arrival of monsoon in Maharashtra will likely lead to widespread rainfall across parts of the state, offering relief from heat and giving a boost to the agriculture. Over the next few days, the monsoon is expected to cover more parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.