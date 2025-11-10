'When we saw someone's hand on road': Eyewitness explains terrifying Red Fort Metro blast | WATCH

Hema Malini says Dharmenda is 'being continuously monitored' as his health gets critical: 'I request you all to...'
DELHI NCR
In a video shared by news agency ANI, several eyewitnesses explained the chaos which erupted in Old Delhi after massive car explosion on Monday evening. Watch the video.
News of massive explosion near Red Fort area of Delhi shocked everyone on Monday, which killed at least eight and leaved several injured. Soon after the news of blasts went viral, several people who saw the chaos after the incident in old Delhi. One eyewitness elaborated the scene of Delhi streets after the blasts and said ''When we saw someone's hand on the road, we were absolutely shocked. I can't explain it in words. When we came near, we saw body parts spread on the road. No one could figure out what happened. Several cars have been damaged.''
#WATCH | Delhi: Blast near Red Fort | "When we saw someone's hand on the road, we were absolutely shocked. I can't explain it in words..." said a local to ANI pic.twitter.com/vmibMbPFUk— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025
A local shopkeeper also explained the aftermath of the blasts near Red Fort and said, '' never heard such a loud explosion ever in my life. I fell three times due to the explosion. It felt as if we were all going to die.''
#WATCH | Delhi: "I never heard such a loud explosion ever in my life. I fell three times due to the explosion. It felt as if we were all going to die..." said a local shopkeeper to ANI https://t.co/mNFJMPex0i pic.twitter.com/KQcbOYYNu6— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025
A local resident named Rajdhar Pandey claimed that he saw huge flames from his house and came down on the street to see what happened.
#WATCH | Delhi: "I saw the flames from my house and then came down to see what had happened. There was a loud explosion. I live nearby," said local resident Rajdhar Pandey pic.twitter.com/mPVLWdxLPP— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025
Delhi Fire Department claimed that they received a call regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, following which 3 to four vehicles caught fire and sustained damage. A total of 7 fire tenders reached the spot immediately. A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell also reached the spot.
Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik said, "We got information that there was a blast in a car near Chandni Chowk Metro Station. We responded immediately, and seven units were sent to the spot. At 7:29 PM, the fire was brought under control. There is a possibility that there are casualties in this. All our teams are present at the spot..."