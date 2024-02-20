Weather Update: Rains lash Delhi-NCR, more showers likely through the day

The minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to settle at 13 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to be around 28 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Rains lashed Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) early Tuesday morning with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more showers throughout the day. Light to moderate intensity rain accompanied by thunderstorms are expected to continue over the NCR areas.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi and NCR, Deoband, Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur (UP)," the IMD wrote in its bulletin.

As per the two-day IMD forecast, "Light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at many places on February 19 and 20 in Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi. Hailstorms at isolated places likely over Haryana on February 19 and 20".

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital.



(Visuals from Mandi House, shot at 2:15 am) pic.twitter.com/D9OEf27dt0 — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024

