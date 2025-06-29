The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday was 26.8 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees below the usual average for this time of year.

Parts of Delhi NCR received light rainfall on Sunday morning, providing relief from the heat. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a "yellow alert" for the region, anticipating light to moderate showers.

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday was 26.8 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees below the usual average for this time of year.

IMD issues yellow alert till June 30

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the city, predicting a cloudy sky with moderate rain and thunderstorms from Sunday (June 29) to Monday (June 30). The maximum temperature for June 29 is expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, the northern, northeastern, northwestern, western, and central regions of the capital are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall with strong winds.

Meanwhile, the southern region of the capital can anticipate light showers.

"We need Safdarjung to report widespread rain to declare onset. We will look at the 24-hour rainfall data for the region as a whole, including west Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh to declare further onset,” an IMD official told HT.

The rainy weather is expected to persist throughout the upcoming week, from June 30 to July 6. Light to moderate rain is predicted for most days.

The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain. A yellow alert for rainfall has been issued by the IMD, warning of rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. The maximum temperature will stay at 34°C.