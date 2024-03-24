Weather Update: Light rain likely to hit Delhi-NCR today, check IMD forecast for Holi

Strong winds are blowing clouds towards Delhi-NCR, signaling a chance of rain today, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). They expect light to medium rain in parts of Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad.

The IMD said, "Clouds are moving into Delhi from the West and will likely pass through Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and nearby areas within the next 2-3 hours. During this time, we may see light rain, sometimes a bit heavier, along with strong winds of 30-40 Km/h in Delhi and NCR."

According to the RWFC New Delhi, places like Karawal Nagar, Civil Lines, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Nazafgarh, Delhi Cantt, Akshardham, Safdarjung, and IGI Airport could expect light to medium rainfall with winds of similar strength today.

Additionally, the IMD predicts rain and strong winds in areas near Delhi like Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Lodi Road, and IGI Airport. Rain is also expected in Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, and Narwana.

Looking ahead, IMD's weather update indicates that the Northeastern states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura may experience rainfall in the coming days. Heavy rain is expected in Arunachal, Assam, and Meghalaya on March 25 and 26. West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to see light to medium rain with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over the next two days.