Weather Update: IMD issues rain, thunderstorms alerts in Delhi for 2 days; check forecast here

Delhi weather update: The weather department has announced that a fresh western disturbance is expected to impact Delhi's weather over the next two days, bringing light to moderate rainfall. On Friday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was 18.5 degrees Celsius, four degrees below the seasonal average. The humidity ranged from 100 to 74 per cent during the day.

Safdarjung, Delhi's main weather station, reported a visibility of 50 meters at 8:30 am, with the minimum temperature recorded at 7 degrees Celsius, one degree below the season's average.

The IMD has issued a rain alert, predicting a generally cloudy sky with dense fog on Saturday. There is a possibility of very light rain and drizzle at night due to the fresh western disturbance. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 20 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively. Due to very dense fog, 23 trains are running behind schedule, according to the Northern Railways.

Delhi's air quality has improved but remains in the poor category with a reading of 222 on Friday evening, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This improvement is attributed to heavy rains on Wednesday. The average maximum temperature in Delhi this month is the lowest in 13 years, standing at 17.7 degrees Celsius till January 30. The average minimum temperature during the same period is the second lowest in 13 years, at 6.2 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 12.3 degrees Celsius, four notches above the seasonal average. The IMD forecasted a maximum temperature of around 19 degrees and a minimum of around 12 degrees.

Dense fog enveloped Delhi and neighboring regions this morning, causing disruptions in road, rail, and air travel. The IMD predicts 'very dense fog' for the day. Air quality at several stations in the city falls under the 'satisfactory,' 'moderate,' and 'poor' categories after being in the 'very poor' and 'severe' category for days.