Waterlogging disrupts normal life in Gurugram, netizens question 'Where are the taxes going?', Watch viral video

Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius, with the weather office predicting moderate rain.

Heavy rainfall hit Delhi and several areas of the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday evening. The intense showers led to waterlogging in various parts of Gurugram, Haryana, causing major traffic disruptions and inconvenience for commuters.

Waterlogging and traffic disruptions were reported from several parts of the city, including Nehru Place, Aurobindo Marg, Kailash Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Siri Fort Road, the Chirag Delhi flyover, Outer Ring Road, G K Marg, Rail Bhawan, Akshardham, Ashram, ITO, Pul Prahladpur, M B Road, M G Road, Old Rohtak Road, Shadipur, Madhuban Chowk and National Highway 8.

Between 5:30 pm and 8:30 pm, the Najafgarh weather station recorded 60 mm of rainfall, followed by Aya Nagar (50.5 mm), Pragati Maidan (37 mm), North Campus (22 mm), Pusa (30 mm), Palam (14.4 mm), IGNOU (11.5 mm), Janakpuri (4 mm), Naraina (6.5 mm) and Lodhi Road (1.5 mm).

Following this, social media was flooded with posts showcasing how rainfall impacted Gurgaon. Taking to social media X, formerly Twitter, a user shared the video a waterlogged area from Gurugram and wrote, "The Rains once again expose the city's fragile drainage system. Key roads submerged, traffic crawling, and daily life disrupted. When will urban planning catch up with rapid growth?"

A second disappointed user questioned about the taxes paid for road and drainage construction as he said, "Millennial city with this kind of drainage system ! Where are the taxes going ? They are going down the drain where ideally the rain water should go ! #Gurugram #GurugramRains"

"Who says you only get rivers on road in #GurgaonRains? The latest is basement pools. That's what multicrore houses look like in #Gurgaon #Gurugram #gurgaonrain #GurugramRains ," said a third user.

A forth user slammed Haryana city’s infrastructure while praising China’s method of rain management. Taking to X, he wrote, "Height of nuisance in India. The 30 mins of rain and this is the level of water logging as if drains don't exist at all. I was in Guanzhou, China 2 months back and even hours of rain there was not a single drop of water on stree."

Meanwhile, the primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded just 1.4 mm of rainfall.

Earlier in the day, there was no alert for the city but by afternoon, an "orange" alert was issued. In the latest weather update, the alert was further escalated to "red".

In a post on X, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj shared a video in which he claimed that waterlogging has occurred at Shalimar Bagh. In another post on X, the AAP leader shared footage where he claimed that waterlogging has occurred in Delhi's Patparganj area.

