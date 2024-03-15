Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence on his hospitalisation reports, netizens say 'long live mahanayak'

Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil power RCB to WPL 2024 final with dominant win over Mumbai Indians Women

Water supply to be affected in some parts of Delhi on March 15 and 16; Check affected areas list

'Hardik kya chaand se utar ke aaya hai?': Former India pacer slams MI captain for skipping domestic cricket

'Electoral bonds was world's biggest extortion racket run by PM Modi': Rahul Gandhi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Water supply to be affected in some parts of Delhi on March 15 and 16; Check affected areas list

'Hardik kya chaand se utar ke aaya hai?': Former India pacer slams MI captain for skipping domestic cricket

Meet actor who once drove used car, was isolated in Bollywood, then gave blockbuster, now drives Lamborghini, is worth..

8 big-budget Bollywood films that got shelved

8 amazing pictures of stars captured by NASA 

10 vegetarian foods for your weight loss diet 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan attends cricket match in Mumbai hours after reports of hospitalisation, shocked fans say...

Meet actor who once drove used car, was isolated in Bollywood, then gave blockbuster, now drives Lamborghini, is worth..

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

HomeDelhi ncr

Delhi ncr

Water supply to be affected in some parts of Delhi on March 15 and 16; Check affected areas list

Delhi Water supply will not be available or will be at low pressure in the evenings of today and tomorrow.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Mar 15, 2024, 10:33 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Due to maintenance work at Delhi Cantt. Booter Pumping Station, water supply will not be available or available at low pressure in the evening today, March 15 and the morning of March 16.

Affected areas:

Delhi Cantonment, R.K. Pram, Vasant Vihar, Katwaria Sarai, Ber Sarai, Kishan Garh, Safdarjung Development Area, Munirka, JNU, Mehrauli, I.I.T., Green Park, Safdarjung Enclave, D Block Janakpuri, Sagar Pur, Deer Park, Budela, MES, Greater Kailash, NDMC areas, Moti Bagh, Nanak Pura, Vasant Enclave, Shanti Niketan, Westend Colony, AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital and nearby areas of Palam Reservoir.

“Due to major maintenance work at Delhi Cantonment booster pumping station, after a sudden breakdown in the common header line, the water supply in the command area of 1500 mm dia South Delhi main and 1000 mm dia Palam main will be affected,” a message from Delhi Jal Board said.

It is reported that water supply will not be available, or will be available at low pressure in the evening of March 15 and morning of March 16.

(With inputs from agencies)

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT graduate, Harvard’s highest paid dean, his salary was over Rs 67800000, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

Meet actress, who made acting debut at 6, quit studies at 17, is now worth over Rs 500 crore, has won most...

AI will be smarter than any single human by next year: Musk

Viral video: Woman makes blue-coloured Spider-Man biryani, internet is not happy

DNA TV Show: What are the benefits and disadvantages of 'One Nation, One Election'?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement