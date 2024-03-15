Delhi ncr

Water supply to be affected in some parts of Delhi on March 15 and 16; Check affected areas list

Delhi Water supply will not be available or will be at low pressure in the evenings of today and tomorrow.

Due to maintenance work at Delhi Cantt. Booter Pumping Station, water supply will not be available or available at low pressure in the evening today, March 15 and the morning of March 16. Affected areas: Delhi Cantonment, R.K. Pram, Vasant Vihar, Katwaria Sarai, Ber Sarai, Kishan Garh, Safdarjung Development Area, Munirka, JNU, Mehrauli, I.I.T., Green Park, Safdarjung Enclave, D Block Janakpuri, Sagar Pur, Deer Park, Budela, MES, Greater Kailash, NDMC areas, Moti Bagh, Nanak Pura, Vasant Enclave, Shanti Niketan, Westend Colony, AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital and nearby areas of Palam Reservoir. “Due to major maintenance work at Delhi Cantonment booster pumping station, after a sudden breakdown in the common header line, the water supply in the command area of 1500 mm dia South Delhi main and 1000 mm dia Palam main will be affected,” a message from Delhi Jal Board said. It is reported that water supply will not be available, or will be available at low pressure in the evening of March 15 and morning of March 16. (With inputs from agencies) The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.