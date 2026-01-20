FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeDelhi ncr

DELHI NCR

VIDEO: Noida techie's car pulled out 3 days after he drowned in water-filled ditch

Visuals from the site on Tuesday showed that the bonnet of the car was open and crumpled. This could be the result of the car hitting the boundary wall of a drain, which separates the road from the pit. The sunroof of the SUV was also open and the windshield shattered.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 20, 2026, 08:18 PM IST

VIDEO: Noida techie's car pulled out 3 days after he drowned in water-filled ditch
Yuvraj Mehta was returning home from work when his car fell into the deep pit.
    Authorities have recovered the car driven by the 27-year-old techie Yuvraj Mehta, who died of drowning after his vehicle plunged in a deep water-filled ditch in Noida last week. The Maruti Grand Vitara was pulled out using a crane on Tuesday evening, three days after the fatal accident occurred in the city's Sector 150 area. Mehta, a software engineer employed in Gurugram, was returning home from work when his car fell into the deep pit. His death has led to much public uproar, with the police launching an investigation into the case.

    Visuals from the site on Tuesday showed that the bonnet of the car was open and crumpled. This could be the result of the car hitting the boundary wall of a drain, which separates the road from the pit. The sunroof of the SUV was also open and the windshield shattered. Officials said Mehta may have used either of the two openings to climb out of the vehicle. The accident occurred late on Friday night, with the police saying that low visibility due to dense fog and overspeeding may have led to it.

    After his car plunged into water, Mehta, who did not know swimming, managed to get out of the vehicle, climbed atop its roof, and even called his father. After being alerted, the local police, along with teams from the fire brigade and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), arrived at the scene and launched a rescue operation, which lasted several hours. But Mehta had died and his body was pulled out of the water. His family and friends have alleged delay in the rescue efforts. Besides, the case has led to public anger, with residents blaming the authorities' negligence for Mehta's death. Locals have alleged that the area lacks basic safety measures, such as barricading, street lighting, mobile connectivity, and police patrolling.

    After the incident, the government of Uttar Pradesh has removed Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M from the position. It also ordered the setting up of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case. The team has been asked to submit a report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath within five days of its formation. Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against two builders who own the plot, based on a complaint by Mehta's father. On Tuesday, police arrested Abhay Kumar, one of the owners of Wishtown Planners, and said they were looking for the second owner, Manish Kumar.

     

     

