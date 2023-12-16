Watch: Verbal clash erupts as woman argues with Noida society residents over feeding stray dogs, video goes viral

A viral video captured a heated argument in a Noida high-rise as a woman clashed with residents over feeding street dogs.

In a dramatic incident that unfolded in Noida's Supertech Ecociti, Sector 137, a woman found herself embroiled in a fiery argument with fellow residents over the contentious issue of feeding street dogs within the residential society. The confrontation, captured on video, quickly went viral, shedding light on the ongoing debate surrounding the practice of feeding stray animals in residential areas.

The footage commences with the woman engaged in a verbal altercation with locals who vehemently opposed her actions. Asserting her right to feed the dogs, she cites legal grounds to support her stance, leading to a tense exchange of words. The incident transpired on December 13 and showcased the escalating clash of opinions within the community.

Amid the heated confrontation, the woman defiantly declares, "Who the hell are you to ask me to leave society?" expressing her determination to continue feeding the dogs despite the residents' objections. Tensions escalate as she challenges others to join the dispute, vowing to repeat the act the next day. The situation takes a turn when a member of the housing society board intervenes, attempting to defuse the conflict. Eventually, the woman disengages and leaves the scene after the intervention.

Failing to find resolution even after two hours of argument, the matter was reported to the police. The authorities suggested the need for a designated place for feeding dogs to prevent such conflicts in the future.

The video, gaining significant traction on social media, has ignited a divided response in the comments section. Supporters laud the woman for her compassion towards animals, while critics condemn her for inappropriate behavior, especially towards senior citizens among the residents.

In response to incidents like these, the Noida Authority, as reported by India Today, has updated its dog policy. The revised policy mandates designated feeding zones away from common areas and individual residences. Additionally, the authority has implemented a comprehensive sterilization and rabies vaccination program for stray dogs, aiming to ensure the safety and well-being of both animals and residents.