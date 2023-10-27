Headlines

Watch: Diljit Dosanjh makes Sia sing in Punjabi, fans say 'unreal dream coming true'

Australian pop singer Sia can be heard singing in Punjabi for Diljit Dosanjh's new song Hass Hass.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 04:57 PM IST

Diljit Dosanjh is making headlines for his new track Hass Hass for which he collaborated with Australian pop singer Sia. What caught everyone’s attention was seeing Sia singing in Punjabi.

Sharing the song, Diljit wrote, “HASS HASS with queen @siamusic Her Punjabi is jiting my dil (her Punjabi is winning my heart. Video out now on YouTube. Sia X Dosanjh.” In no time, the song went viral, and social media users reacted. One of them wrote, “Sia speaking better panjabi than half of the panjabi’s here in Canada.” The second one said, “Who else is obsessed with Diljit making Sia sing in Punjabi with him?”

The third person commented, “Diljit casually completing side quests.” The fourth one said, “Am I in a parallel universe or something….? grew up listening sia and never ever thought she would sing a punjabi song…anything can happen in world.” The fifth person commented, “SCREAMINGGG! My favourites! Only you could have pulled this off.”

The sixth person commented, “Wowwwww! Sia, singing in Punjabi! It’s beautiful.” The seventh one said, “@diljitdosanjh Bhaji can make anyone sing in Punjabi. This Collab with @siamusic is pure magic and one for the generations.” The eighth one said, “Her voice cracking slightly during the high pitched parts is amazing in how instead of sounding scratchy it sounds emotionally painful. It's almost like you can feel her crying out when she sings it Simply beautiful!!”

Diljit Dosanjh divides his time between films - both in Punjabi and Hindi - and music. Apart from a string of Punjabi hits, he has also worked in Hindi films like Soorma, Good Newws, Udta Punjab, and Jogi. He will be next seen in Honey Treahan’s biopic of Jaswant Singh Khalra, Punjab 95. Diljit plays the human rights activist in the film. The film's world premiere will take place at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2023. The film’s cast also includes Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Vicky in lead roles. 

Diljit also has in the pipeline The Crew starring Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu. He will also be seen in Chamkila, a Netflix film directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra and is based on the life and death of Punjab's highest record-selling artist Amar Singh Chamkila.

 

