UP Schools Closed: HUGE relief for students and private employess, important advisory issued due to severe rain in these areas

IMD Rain Alert: The Uttar Pradesh monsoon is in full swing. There has been heavy rain in many districts for the past two days, which has caused disruptions in daily life and many problems for people. Due to the severe rain warning in Uttar Pradesh today, numerous districts have declared a holiday for all classes from first to twelfth. Due to the heavy rain warning in Uttar Pradesh, schools in Moradabad, Meerut, Bareilly, Bulandshahr, Sambhal, Rae Bareli, and Aligarh have been given today off. This action has been made by the administration due to the scenario of waterlogging and excessive rain.

School Holiday: Order Issued By DM

DM Anuj Singh has declared a school holiday today due to the ongoing rain in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. The DM has ordered all of the district's schools, from infancy to class 12, to observe a holiday on September 2. According to directives from the Moradabad DM office, all government, semi-government, and accredited schools in the district's Basic Education and Secondary Education Department are on holiday due to the district's significant rainfall. In this regard, a copy of the order has been forwarded to each department.

Heavy Rain Alert In These States

In North India, the monsoon is once again displaying its ferocious nature. Life has been severely impacted by the heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh. In some places, cloudburst-induced floods have severely damaged property, while in other places, the floods have made people's lives extremely difficult. There has been a significant loss of life and property in some locations. In the meantime, the administration has issued an advisory and a heavy rain alert for Tuesday.

Gurugram Rain Alert: Work From Home

A fresh advisory has been released by the Gurugram administration for Tuesday, September 2. All private institutions and business offices have been asked to permit their employees to work from home (WFH), and schools have been told to offer online courses. Following Monday afternoon's intense rainfall, which saw the city receive almost 100 mm of precipitation between 3 and 7 p.m., the decision was made.

Delhi-NCR: Severe Rain, Low Visibility

On Tuesday, September 2, all district schools should offer online classes, and all corporate offices and private institutions should let employees to work from home (WFH), according to the advisory issues by the local administration. The IMD had earlier warned of severe to very heavy rains on Tuesday, issuing an orange caution for Gurugram. Delhi experienced ongoing, intense rains on Monday, which caused traffic jams in many areas of the city and significantly reduced vehicle mobility. Hours were spent with cars halted at intersections and main thoroughfares. The rain caused visibility at Palam Airport to drop from 2,500 meters at 2:30 pm to 800 meters at 3 pm, according to the IMD.

No Relief Before THIS Date

The Meteorological Department predicts that rain will continue to fall infrequently in Delhi-NCR until September 5. The unusually active western disturbance and the monsoon have both contributed to this predicament, which is influencing Delhi's weather and bringing heavy rainfall to the mountainous regions. Delhi's maximum temperature on Monday was 30.8 °C, or roughly 3.7 °C below average, while the lowest temperature was 23.7 °C, or 2.8 °C below average.

UP Rain Warning: 25 Cities On High Alert

UP has been experiencing heavy rainfall since last Sunday. In Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Jaunpur, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Baghpat, Meerut, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Kasganj, Etah, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, and the surrounding areas, the Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain warning for today, Tuesday.

Families of employess and schoolchildren have greatly benefited from this decision made by the district administration in response to the rain. In poor weather, kids find it challenging to get to school. In several locations, they have to deal with waterlogging and traffic issues.