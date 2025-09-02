UP Schools Closed: HUGE relief for students and private employess, important advisory issued due to severe rain in these areas

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

From Ananya Panday’s Naan to Alia Bhatt’s Spaghetti: Celeb-approved cheat meals you can’t miss

PM Modi's FIRST reaction on abusive remarks against his late mother, slams Congress-RJD, says, 'My heart...'

Dhanashree Verma says she is 'in touch' with Yuzvendra Chahal post-divorce, reveals his sweet nickname for her

Meet woman, 'daughter of elephants', India’s first lady mahout, who was conferred with the Padma Shri for..., her name is...

Ever wondered why airplanes are white? Here’s the real reason

Kullu Landslide: Terrifying Video of a building on a hillside collapsing, along with trees and debris goes viral - WATCH

Will Donald Trump impose 200% tariffs on drugs soon? How will US patients and Indian pharmaceutical firms suffer?

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal says her home is grander than 7-star hotels, with one floor just for clothes, calls it ‘heaven on earth’, watch

After Gurugram, incessant rainfall now wreaks havoc in Haryana, severe waterlogging reported in residential areas

What is Vikram? India's first fully indigenous 32-bit chip built by ISRO lab, presented to PM Modi at Semicon India 2025

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Ananya Panday’s Naan to Alia Bhatt’s Spaghetti: Celeb-approved cheat meals you can’t miss

From Ananya Panday’s Naan to Alia Bhatt’s Spaghetti: Celeb-approved cheat meals

Dhanashree Verma says she is 'in touch' with Yuzvendra Chahal post-divorce, reveals his sweet nickname for her

Dhanashree Verma says she is 'in touch' with Yuzvendra Chahal post-divorce

Meet woman, 'daughter of elephants', India’s first lady mahout, who was conferred with the Padma Shri for..., her name is...

Meet woman daughter of elephants India’s first lady mahout who was conferred...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeDelhi ncr

DELHI NCR

UP Schools Closed: HUGE relief for students and private employess, important advisory issued due to severe rain in these areas

Heavy Rain Alert: This move by the district administration in response to the rain has had a significant positive impact on the families of employees and kids. It is difficult for children to get to school when the weather is bad.

Latest News

Pritam Saha

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 12:32 PM IST

UP Schools Closed: HUGE relief for students and private employess, important advisory issued due to severe rain in these areas
Heavy Rain Alert: Warning Issued In These States - Check
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

IMD Rain Alert: The Uttar Pradesh monsoon is in full swing. There has been heavy rain in many districts for the past two days, which has caused disruptions in daily life and many problems for people. Due to the severe rain warning in Uttar Pradesh today, numerous districts have declared a holiday for all classes from first to twelfth. Due to the heavy rain warning in Uttar Pradesh, schools in Moradabad, Meerut, Bareilly, Bulandshahr, Sambhal, Rae Bareli, and Aligarh have been given today off. This action has been made by the administration due to the scenario of waterlogging and excessive rain.

School Holiday: Order Issued By DM 

DM Anuj Singh has declared a school holiday today due to the ongoing rain in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. The DM has ordered all of the district's schools, from infancy to class 12, to observe a holiday on September 2. According to directives from the Moradabad DM office, all government, semi-government, and accredited schools in the district's Basic Education and Secondary Education Department are on holiday due to the district's significant rainfall. In this regard, a copy of the order has been forwarded to each department.

Heavy Rain Alert In These States

In North India, the monsoon is once again displaying its ferocious nature. Life has been severely impacted by the heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh. In some places, cloudburst-induced floods have severely damaged property, while in other places, the floods have made people's lives extremely difficult. There has been a significant loss of life and property in some locations. In the meantime, the administration has issued an advisory and a heavy rain alert for Tuesday.

Gurugram Rain Alert: Work From Home

A fresh advisory has been released by the Gurugram administration for Tuesday, September 2. All private institutions and business offices have been asked to permit their employees to work from home (WFH), and schools have been told to offer online courses. Following Monday afternoon's intense rainfall, which saw the city receive almost 100 mm of precipitation between 3 and 7 p.m., the decision was made.

Delhi-NCR: Severe Rain, Low Visibility

On Tuesday, September 2, all district schools should offer online classes, and all corporate offices and private institutions should let employees to work from home (WFH), according to the advisory issues by the local administration. The IMD had earlier warned of severe to very heavy rains on Tuesday, issuing an orange caution for Gurugram. Delhi experienced ongoing, intense rains on Monday, which caused traffic jams in many areas of the city and significantly reduced vehicle mobility. Hours were spent with cars halted at intersections and main thoroughfares. The rain caused visibility at Palam Airport to drop from 2,500 meters at 2:30 pm to 800 meters at 3 pm, according to the IMD.

No Relief Before THIS Date

The Meteorological Department predicts that rain will continue to fall infrequently in Delhi-NCR until September 5. The unusually active western disturbance and the monsoon have both contributed to this predicament, which is influencing Delhi's weather and bringing heavy rainfall to the mountainous regions. Delhi's maximum temperature on Monday was 30.8 °C, or roughly 3.7 °C below average, while the lowest temperature was 23.7 °C, or 2.8 °C below average.

UP Rain Warning: 25 Cities On High Alert

UP has been experiencing heavy rainfall since last Sunday. In Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Jaunpur, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Baghpat, Meerut, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Kasganj, Etah, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, and the surrounding areas, the Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain warning for today, Tuesday.

Families of employess and schoolchildren have greatly benefited from this decision made by the district administration in response to the rain. In poor weather, kids find it challenging to get to school. In several locations, they have to deal with waterlogging and traffic issues.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Chennai Super Kings all-rounder announces indefinite break from red-ball cricket, here's why
Chennai Super Kings all-rounder announces indefinite break from red-ball cricket
Pawan Singh pens cryptic note on ‘suffering’ amid backlash over touching Anjali Raghav inappropriately, wife harassment accusations
Pawan Singh pens cryptic note on ‘suffering’ amid backlash over touching Anjali
Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra box office collection day 4: Kalyani Priyadarshan's superhero film crosses Rs 50 crore worldwide
Lokah Chapter 1 box office day 4: Kalyani Priyadarshan film mints Rs 50 crore
Maratha quota protests: Bombay HC gives ultimatum to Manoj Jarange, says, 'Vacate Mumbai streets by...'
Maratha quota protests: Bombay HC gives ultimatum to Manoj Jarange, says, 'Vacat
Who is Justice Vikram Nath? SC Judge says 'stray dog' order made him famous in world, 'grateful to...'
Who is Justice Vikram Nath? SC Judge says 'stray dog' order made him famous...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE