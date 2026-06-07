Tunnel connecting Delhi and Noida airports? Govt, NHAI begin feasibility study for key project

The proposed tunnel is expected to reduce traffic congestion and facilitate faster travel between the neighbouring cities in the national capital region. The authorities also have plans of extending the proposed tunnel to Gurugram at a later stage.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have initiated studies to explore a tunnel connecting the Noida airport and the Delhi airport. The proposed tunnel is expected to reduce traffic congestion and facilitate faster travel between the neighbouring cities in the national capital region (NCR). The authorities also have plans of extending the proposed tunnel to Gurugram at a later stage.

The NHAI has reportedly divided the project into two phases. In the first phase, a feasibility study has been started for a tunnel route from the Talkatora Stadium to Gurugram via Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Under the second phase, studies will be carried out for extending the tunnel from Talkatora to Sarai Kale Khan. At Sarai Kale Khan, the tunnel will connect to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, offering direct linkage to the Noida International Airport via the Chandawali-Jewar road.

The tunnel project will reportedly have multiple entry and exit points along the route. One of the main entry points will be near the Talkatora Stadium. This is expected to benefit lakhs of residents of localities such as Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Rajendra Place, Connaught Place, and other nearby areas. According to a report by NDTV, NHAI sources said that the authority currently does not have a project plan on paper. Once initial studies are conducted, a detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared -- mentioning construction costs, technical challenges, and timelines.

Harsh Malhotra, the Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, said that a study for the first phase of the tunnel project has commenced. "The next phase will involve a study for the tunnel route extending from Talkatora towards Sarai Kale Khan. Presently, the plan is in its initial stage. Once the precise route and alignment are finalised, a detailed project report will be prepared," he reportedly said.