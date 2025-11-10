Sonu Sood condemns 'tragic' car blast near Delhi's Red Fort, says 'look out for each other'

ISRO's Big Move: 50% PSLV production goes private
Bollywood star Sonu Sood, who always stands with people in need, has condemned the Delhi car blast near Red Fort. Here's what he said.
Sonu Sood, popular Bollywood actor, has come forward and condemned the devastating car blast, which took place earlier on Monday Delhi's iconic Chandni Chowk area near Red Fort. As per the latest report, the death toll has now reached 13 and several injured are admitted to Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital. Condoling the incident, Sonu took to his X (previously called Twitter) handle and wrote, ''My heart reaches out to everyone impacted by today’s tragic blast near the Red Fort in Delhi. Let’s support the victims, look out for each other, and commit to peace.''
My heart reaches out to everyone impacted by today’s tragic blast near the Red Fort in Delhi. Let’s support the victims, look out for each other, and commit to peace.— sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 10, 2025
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned the incident and wrote, ''Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials.''
After the Delhi blasts, several states have been put on high alert, including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, among others.
Timeline of Delhi car blast
After an explosion in a car caused a massive blast near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro station in Delhi, several police and other teams have arrived at the spot. Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha informed that a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. After it exploded, nearby vehicles were also damaged. Several injured were immediately rushed to LNJP Hospital for treatment.
The CISF has put all installations in Delhi NCR on high alert, and the Delhi Police has also detained the owner of the car, which exploded near Red Fort Metro Station.