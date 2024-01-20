Sec 144 to be imposed in Noida, Greater Noida from Jan 21 to 26 due to...

The order came in the wake of the consecration ceremony at the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22 and the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

Restrictions under CrPC section 144 will be invoked across Noida and Greater Noida from January 21 to 26, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said on Saturday. The order came in the wake of the consecration ceremony at the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22 and the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

The restrictions include a ban on unlawful assembly of five or more people, unauthorised processions and demonstrations among others, according to an order issued by Additional DCP (law and order) Hridesh Katheriya.

"The live telecast of Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha is scheduled on January 22 along with Diwali programme. Then the birth anniversary of late Hazrat Ali on January 25 and Republic Day celebration on January 26," Katheriya said.

"Along with these, some protests and demonstrations are proposed by various organisations and farmers from time to time," he said.

Because of this, the possibility of disturbance of peace by anti-social elements cannot be ruled out and proper arrangements have to be made for the safe completion of authorised events, Katheriya said.

He said in order to maintain peace and harmony in the Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar, mischievous elements must be prevented from carrying out any activity that may create a possibility of an unfavourable environment.

"Considering the seriousness and urgency of the situation and due to paucity of time, it is not possible to provide an opportunity of hearing to any other party, hence this order is being passed ex-parte," the Additional DCP said in the order.

The order will apply from January 21 to 26 (six days), he added.