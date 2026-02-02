SASCI funding for 3 UTs nearly doubled, Delhi will try to achieve maximum benefit from this: CM Rekha Gupta

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 4: Rani Mukerji film sees massive 70% fall on first Monday, earns less than Rs 3 crore
DELHI NCR
The Centre has more than doubled capital transfers to union territories with legislatures that include Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry, by raising the allocation from Rs 6,275 crore to Rs 15,380 crore, including funds under the SASCI scheme.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday (February 2) said that the Union Budget 2026-27 marks a turning point for the city's development trajectory, with a sharp increase in central support under the Special Assistance Scheme for Capital Investment (SASCI). The Union Budget for the upcoming financial year was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday. Addressing a press conference in the national capital, CM Gupta said the expansion of SASCI from Rs 1.5 lakh crore to Rs 2 lakh crore, which is an increase of nearly 33 percent, would directly benefit Delhi, which along with Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir, depends on central assistance for large capital works.
CM Gupta said at the presser: "SASCI funding for the three union territories has nearly doubled. Delhi will try to achieve maximum benefit from this central assistance to fast-track roads, flyovers, buses, water supply and sewerage projects without putting additional pressure on the state budget."
The Centre has more than doubled capital transfers to union territories with legislatures that include Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry, by raising the allocation from Rs 6,275 crore to Rs 15,380 crore, including funds under the SASCI scheme. While Delhi’s exact share is yet to be finalised, officials said the enhanced allocation could substantially augment funding for infrastructure projects in the capital, depending on proposals submitted by the city government.
Under SASCI, the Centre provides 50-year interest-free loans to support capital works such as roads, flyovers, bridges, and hospitals. In the current financial year, Delhi received Rs 825 crore under the scheme, which was utilised for projects including Delhi Metro Phase IV and the upgradation of roads and drains.
The SASCI scheme was introduced in FY 2020-21 to address financial stress triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, and union territories with legislatures were brought under its ambit last year.
CM Gupta also expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the budget presented under his leadership exemplifies both economic strength and social balance. She added that while previous governments often complained about lack of funds, the Centre has always supported Delhi and the latest budget reflected the same. “The Union Budget provides employment and development opportunities for Delhi. The Delhi Government is working together with the Union Government towards Viksit Bharat 2047 and Viksit Delhi," she said.