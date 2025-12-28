IND-W vs SL-W: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma destroy Sri Lanka attack; register India's highest women's T20I total
'Resigning due to Delhi pollution': Drug company's finance president quits over severe air quality in capital
'If they don't want it, we have no desire either': PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi's sharp reply to India's no-handshake policy
IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: Smriti Mandhana scripts history, becomes fourth player to achieve major women's cricket milestone
BIG boost to Bangladesh, Pakistan ties, Dhaka-Karachi direct flights to begin from…, bilateral trade, aviation expansion discussed during…
Trouble mounts for Pakistan: Israel voices strong opposition to Pakistan Army joining International Force in Gaza Strip
Who was Angel Chakma? Tripura student dies after being critically injured in alleged racist attack in Dehradun
Dressing room in turmoil? Gautam Gambhir's Shubman Gill T20 World Cup omission leaves Team India players 'confused' and 'insecure'
AlHind Air in BIG trouble? Airline puts 120 employees on ‘no work, no pay’ leave days after getting NOC, due to…
Laura Harris creates history, ex-Delhi Capitals star equals all-time world record in women's T20 cricket
DELHI NCR
In an exchange filing, the drugmaker said that Rajkumar Bafna, designated Senior Management Personnel, has resigned from his position with effect from the last day of the year -- December 31, 2025. Akums added it had accepted the resignation and would soon relieve Bafna from his duties.
The finance president at the Delhi-based pharma company, Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, has tendered his resignation citing the air pollution in the national capital as the reason behind the decision to step down. In a regulatory filing, the drugmaker said that Rajkumar Bafna, designated as Senior Management Personnel, has resigned from his position with effect from the last day of the year -- December 31, 2025. Akums added it had accepted the resignation and would soon relieve Bafna from his duties.
In his resignation letter sent to Akums Drugs' Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sumeet Sood, Bafna reportedly said he was quitting "due to Delhi Pollution level" and requested to be relieved from duties at the earliest. "If I can be any help during this transition, please let me know," he added in the exit letter. In his response, Sood acknowledged Bafna's move. "Though we regret your decision however given your health issue we will not be able to persuade you," he replied.
Delhi continues to suffer from dangerously-high levels of pollution -- a persistent issue in the capital city which worsens during the winter months. On Sunday, the overall air quality index (AQI) in Delhi crossed the 400 mark, falling in the 'severe' category. For weeks, there have been a wide range of strict restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), including a ban on construction activity and school closures. Several top doctors have said that people who can afford to leave the city should do so.