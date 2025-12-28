FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
'Resigning due to Delhi pollution': Drug company's finance president quits over severe air quality in capital

In an exchange filing, the drugmaker said that Rajkumar Bafna, designated Senior Management Personnel, has resigned from his position with effect from the last day of the year -- December 31, 2025. Akums added it had accepted the resignation and would soon relieve Bafna from his duties.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 28, 2025, 09:25 PM IST

'Resigning due to Delhi pollution': Drug company's finance president quits over severe air quality in capital
Delhi and neighbouring cities continue to suffer from dangerously-high levels of pollution.
The finance president at the Delhi-based pharma company, Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, has tendered his resignation citing the air pollution in the national capital as the reason behind the decision to step down. In a regulatory filing, the drugmaker said that Rajkumar Bafna, designated as Senior Management Personnel, has resigned from his position with effect from the last day of the year -- December 31, 2025. Akums added it had accepted the resignation and would soon relieve Bafna from his duties.

In his resignation letter sent to Akums Drugs' Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sumeet Sood, Bafna reportedly said he was quitting "due to Delhi Pollution level" and requested to be relieved from duties at the earliest. "If I can be any help during this transition, please let me know," he added in the exit letter. In his response, Sood acknowledged Bafna's move. "Though we regret your decision however given your health issue we will not be able to persuade you," he replied.

Delhi pollution crisis

Delhi continues to suffer from dangerously-high levels of pollution -- a persistent issue in the capital city which worsens during the winter months. On Sunday, the overall air quality index (AQI) in Delhi crossed the 400 mark, falling in the 'severe' category. For weeks, there have been a wide range of strict restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), including a ban on construction activity and school closures. Several top doctors have said that people who can afford to leave the city should do so.

