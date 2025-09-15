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Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt notifies permanent winter pollution master plan

According to a press release issued by the Department of Environment and Forest, the new framework establishes permanent rules that will come into force every year from November 1 to February 28, eliminating the need for separate annual orders.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 02, 2026, 01:34 AM IST

Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt notifies permanent winter pollution master plan
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo: ANI).
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In a major policy shift to combat the annual winter toxic smog, the Delhi Government on Wednesday notified a comprehensive, permanent winter pollution master plan. According to a press release issued by the Department of Environment and Forest, the new framework establishes permanent rules that will come into force every year from November 1 to February 28, eliminating the need for separate annual orders. The measures are aimed at controlling vehicular emissions, dust pollution, and open burning of waste. CM Gupta said the new framework consolidates various existing orders into a single, clear, and stringent system, making compliance easier for all concerned departments, institutions, and citizens while ensuring more effective enforcement.

The Chief Minister said that Delhi's air quality deteriorates significantly every winter. Data from the past several years shows that pollution levels consistently rise between November and February. Keeping this challenge in view, the Delhi Government has now put in place a permanent mechanism so that there will no longer be any need to issue separate orders every year and all agencies can take timely action under a predefined set of rules. Gupta said the notification is based on a detailed study of experience and air quality data.

During 2023-24, 2024-25, and 2025-26, Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) between November 1 and February 15 ranged from 312 to 342, while the maximum AQI reached between 461 and 494. Based on these findings, special winter pollution control measures have now been given a permanent framework. The notification also incorporates the revised GRAP issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and directions issued by the Supreme Court.

CM Gupta said that to strengthen control over pollution, only vehicles carrying a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will be supplied fuel at all fuel stations across Delhi throughout the year. Action will be taken against vehicles found refuelling without a valid PUC certificate, she warned. Oil companies, the Indraprastha Gas Limited, the Department of Food and Supplies, the Transport Department, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and the Delhi Traffic Police will be responsible for implementing this system. The Chief Minister further said that from November 1 to January 31, all motor vehicles registered outside Delhi that are below BS-6 emission standards will be barred from entering or operating in the city. However, CNG and electric vehicles, ambulances, fire brigade vehicles, police vehicles, and vehicle categories specifically exempted by the Environment Department will not be covered under this restriction.

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