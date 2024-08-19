Raksha Bandhan 2024: Noida Police's special gift to women drivers, check details here

The Noida Traffic Police have announced a special gift to women drivers in the city on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2024, the Noida Traffic Police have decided not to issue any challans to women drivers today. In a bid to raise traffic awareness, the police will distribute helmets to the women drivers as a part of the initiative, according to a report by India Today.

In addition, the Noida Traffic Police have announced to conduct campaigns at various intersections across the city to raise traffic awareness among women drivers.

However, serious traffic violations will result in strict actions, the police said.

Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to brothers and sisters. According to the Hindu Panchang, the auspicious timings for Rakhi will be between 1:30 pm to 9:07 pm today.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and said the festival symbolizes the immense love between brother and sister.

In a post on 'X', the Prime Minister wrote, "Best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, a festival symbolizing the immense love between brother and sister."

समस्त देशवासियों को भाई-बहन के असीम स्नेह के प्रतीक पर्व रक्षाबंधन की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। यह पावन पर्व आप सभी के रिश्तों में नई मिठास और जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि एवं सौभाग्य लेकर आए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 19, 2024

"May this holy festival bring new sweetness in the relationships of all of you and happiness, prosperity and good fortune in life", he added.

Raksha Bandhan is widely celebrated across the country. On this day, sisters tie 'Rakhis' around their brother's wrists, extending best wishes to them.