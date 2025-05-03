The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more light to moderate rain throughout the day. The showers are likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Parts of Delhi-NCR experienced light rain on Saturday morning, giving people a much-needed break from the recent heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more light to moderate rain throughout the day. The showers are likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

In the past 24 hours — from 8:30 am on Friday to 8:30 am on Saturday — the city recorded 0.8 mm of rainfall, according to the IMD.

Saturday started off on a cooler note. The minimum temperature was recorded at 22.2 degrees Celsius, which is 2.5 degrees below the usual average for this time of the year. The weather felt more pleasant, especially compared to the recent hot and dry days.

VIDEO | Rainfall lashes parts of Delhi. Visuals from Sansad Marg area.



— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 3, 2025

Humidity levels were also quite high in the morning. At 8:30 am, the relative humidity stood at 82 per cent, making the air feel moist and sticky. However, the rain and cloud cover helped reduce the overall discomfort.

The weather office has said that Delhi can expect more rain later in the day. Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely in some parts of the city. Despite the rain, the maximum temperature is expected to stay around 34 degrees Celsius.

The change in weather has brought a sense of relief for many residents, especially those commuting or working outdoors. Experts suggest that this brief rainy spell could help improve air quality and lower temperatures slightly, though the effect may not last long.