Portion of Delhi's Gokulpuri metro station collapses, 4 injured

A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said the collapse was reported at 11.10 am and four fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

A portion of a Gokalpuri Metro Station in northeast Delhi collapsed here on Thursday morning, police said. According to a Delhi Police officer, initial report suggested that three to four two-wheelers parked on the ground were trapped under the debris.

The fire department was informed and rescue operation is underway.

#WATCH | A side slab of the boundary wall at Gokulpuri metro station collapsed today. One person injured in the incident was rushed to a nearby hospital, according to Delhi Fire Service.



At least 3 to 4 persons were injured. One person was trapped under the debris and was… pic.twitter.com/I32zCK2nYQ — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024



"At least three to four persons were injured. One person was trapped under the debris and was grievously injured, while others sustained minor injuries. Debris is being removed with the help of JCBs and cranes. Local Police and Metro staff are present at the spot...Case registered in the incident," DCP North East Joy Tirkey said.